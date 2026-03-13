Goal of the Season? Eklund bats in puck on eye-popping second effort

There are second efforts, then there is William Eklund's goal from Thursday night.

The San Jose Sharks forward scored an incredible goal against the Boston Bruins, batting in his own rebound on a second effort - which doesn't sound like much until you find out he smacked the puck in from midair, while falling away from the net onto his back.

“Late in the shift came 1-on-1 and just trying to beat my guy and end up batting it out of the air," Eklund said. "Was it on purpose to get it bardown? I don't know. I tried to hit it, and I hit it this time."

Eklund started by handling the puck up the right side, quickly approaching the net. He managed to get a shot on net that was saved by Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, splitting to his right with his pad.

The puck popped up - and so did Eklund as he got tangled in Swayman's goalie stick.

While falling away to the left of the crease, Eklund somehow kept his concentration on the end-over-end flipping biscuit and somehow batted it in the net before taking a backwards tumble on to the ice.

"A little bit of [Bobby Orr]," said Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. "That’s a goal that you'll see on highlight reels for a long, long time. That's one of the nicest goals that I've seen."

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Joe McDonald contributed to this report.