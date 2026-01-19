Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Utah Mammoth

Item: Oversized Utah Mammoth baseball hat

Origin Story: In their inaugural season in Utah sans mascot, the team used a Jazz basketball that was signed after every win, which still resides at the Delta Center. This year the team wanted to switch it up, and started with a purchase by Mammoth captain Clayton Keller.

"I think it was last year that I had ordered one as a joke kind of for (Barrett Hayton) - my roommate - who I was chirping for having a big head," said Keller. "So I brought it into the rink, and the guys were like, yeah, we should make that the postgame hat. And it kind of just stuck."