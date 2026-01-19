Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Teams around NHL give out unique prize for great play in victories

Star Wears Utah Mammoth
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Utah Mammoth

Item: Oversized Utah Mammoth baseball hat

Origin Story: In their inaugural season in Utah sans mascot, the team used a Jazz basketball that was signed after every win, which still resides at the Delta Center. This year the team wanted to switch it up, and started with a purchase by Mammoth captain Clayton Keller.

"I think it was last year that I had ordered one as a joke kind of for (Barrett Hayton) - my roommate - who I was chirping for having a big head," said Keller. "So I brought it into the rink, and the guys were like, yeah, we should make that the postgame hat. And it kind of just stuck."

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): Since it’s team merch featuring the logo, the connection is a no-brainer. Additionally, the hat is signed by the recipient after every win. "You win it, you sign it, and that's something that we'll probably leave with the team and just maybe have it for down the down the road," said Keller.

Fun Fact: The “big hat” first went viral in 2022 when Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. wore one for a post-game interview. That hat was from Noggin Boss, a company conceived by Robinson’s friend, Ron Dyer. They quickly became a novelty at first and now have become pretty ingrained in the sports fan culture. Ironically, Robinson first wore it in celebration of 100-yard rushing game and victory. Perhaps even more fittingly, it was also the NFL team’s first season known as the Commanders, coming off a season being called “Washington Football Club.”

Quotable: "It's always funny to see these, see who it actually fits," said Mammoth defenseman Ian Cole. "When [Hayton] puts it on, you're like, that looks pretty normal... I've got to imagine that white hat's going to be pretty grimy and yellow after all these sweaty dudes putting it on after a while."

Related Content

Star Wears: Jets award bomber, camo jackets to players of game

Star Wears: Kraken award ‘F1’ helmet to player of game

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Star Wears: Flames award bright red blazer to player of game

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Star Wears: Maple Leafs award WWE belt to player of game

Star Wears: Minnesota Wild award Redwood hat to player of game

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Short Shifts

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

PWHL’s Hayley Scamurra rocks dad’s jersey to Takeover Tour

Bruins legend Chara shows support for Patriots in AFC semifinals

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

Stutzle scores impressive between legs goal 

Bedard rocks Caleb Williams jersey before Bears playoff game on Sunday

Ovechkin, Dubois meet up with Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL Takeover Tour

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 16

Celebrini sets up Sharks goal with no-look, between-the-legs pass

Blues host Make-A-Wish kid at practice

Penguins host young fan Myer Gallant at practice through Make-A-Wish

Greatest Save Candidate: Lankinen makes incredible goal line save

Meredith Gaudreau lights pregame cannon for Blue Jackets

Trio inducted into Blues Hall of Fame, Chase honored with 'True Blue' award

Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91, bring him on ice in stylish convertible

Andersson joined by Noa Gaudreau after practice in Columbus

MacPherson celebrated by Bruins, Penguins at 1,000th NHL game