Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 6

SS power rankings March 6
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Evgeni Malkin and Kevin Hayes's nephews

Kevin Hayes brought some special guests to the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate on Tuesday. The Penguins forward’s nephews visited the team in the locker room before their game against the Boston Bruins. In a video posted by the team, Evgeni Malkin asked the boys who they were rooting for (Penguins) and then asked if they preferred him or their uncle. The boys didn’t take Malkin’s bait. Then, Malkin revealed he read in the newspaper one of the boys had scored their first goal this past weekend.

Ranking: Geno’s got jokes

2. Paul Maurice

Paul Maurice thought of an unconventional strategy on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers head coach was not happy with his team’s first 10 minutes of play against the New Jersey Devils. In a bench interview with TNT, Maurice suggested putting Sergei Bobrovsky as a skater because he was “the only guy with hands tonight.” Maurice ended his interview yelling, “Bob get up the ice!”

Ranking: One-man game plan

3. Steve Carell

Steve Carell lent a helping hand to the New York Rangers Blue Crew on Thursday. The comedic actor tossed T-shirts into the stands during the Rangers game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden. Carell grinned as he hyped up the crowd. Before the game, Carell watched the Rangers warm up along the glass.

Ranking: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. -Wayne Gretzky” – Michael Scott

4. Michael Misa and young Sharks fan

Michael Misa delivered a special souvenir to a young San Jose Sharks fan on Wednesday. Misa flipped a puck to a young boy holding up a sign for the rookie along the glass during warmups. The young Sharks fan jumped up and down then hugged his mom in shock after receiving the puck.

Ranking: Jaw-some reaction

5. Adam Gaudette

Adam Gaudette didn’t need ice to work on his stride. The San Jose Sharks forward threw on his roller blades and pushed his kids in their stroller around the neighborhood. His wife posted the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “No days off.”

Ranking: That’s just the way he rolls

