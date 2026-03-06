Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 6

Steve Carell lent a helping hand to the New York Rangers Blue Crew on Thursday. The comedic actor tossed T-shirts into the stands during the Rangers game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden. Carell grinned as he hyped up the crowd. Before the game, Carell watched the Rangers warm up along the glass.

Ranking: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. -Wayne Gretzky” – Michael Scott