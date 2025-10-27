Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Teams around the league give out unique prize for great play in victories

Islanders Iron Man helmet
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts team will highlight each NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: New York Islanders

Item: Iron Man Helmet

Origin Story: Iron Man started as a comic book in 1968, but the popularity of the character exploded with Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of the hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with the 2008 movie named for the title character and the series of “Avengers” movies to follow. The Islanders were just looking for something cool to give away to the star of the game. "We saw a clip of someone else having one of those things and thought it was cool,” Islanders captain Anders Lee told the team’s website. “Nothing more to it other than we thought it was awesome. Picked one up for ourselves… It's a fun little thing to do after the game."

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): Tony Stark, the man inside the metal suit, was born on Long Island in the comics and later built Stark Tower, which became Avengers Tower, in New York City. In the Marvel movies, he mentors another young up-and-coming super hero you may have heard of, Spider Man, who hails from Queens, the only borough of New York City that borders Long Island, where the Islanders play.

Fun Fact: When Lee handed out the season’s first helmet to teammate Bo Horvat after his first hat trick, he admitted to the locker room “I don’t know if it will fit,” with a laugh.

Quotable: "It's a legit helmet, it's movie-quality,” Lee told the team’s website.

"It's way cooler when it pops up," Horvat said.

"If it fits Bo and my head, it'll fit everyone else's,” Lee said with a laugh. “We're pretty good in that spot."

Related Content

Flyers to honor player of the game with Parent mask 

Short Shifts

Q&A with Sharks' Dickinson, Misa on 1st New York trip

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Warren's friends concoct cheer, go wild for Islanders rookie's assists

Former Bruins announcer Jack Edwards honored as ‘Fan of the Game’

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Islanders post cute throwback picture of Warren before 1st game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Nostalgia Night: Avalanche, Hurricanes wear Nordiques, Whalers throwbacks 

Ovechkin meets service dog named after him 

Ellis’ family has priceless reaction to goalie's 2 breakaway saves in debut

Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers cheer on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena