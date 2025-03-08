Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7
© San Jose Sharks/ Scott Laughton
Tyler Toffoli lost a unique bet this week. The San Jose Sharks forward shared a room with rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith after all three of them scored during the Sharks 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Smith told Toffoli on the team bus the night before that if all three notched a goal Toffoli had to sleep in their room. The veteran slept on a roller bed in the hotel room. Even his wife, Cat, couldn’t believe the bet was real.
Ranking: Slumber party
2. Gaudreau Family and Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets had a special entrance onto the Ohio Stadium field on Saturday. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, his two kids, Noa and Johnny Jr., and his mother, Jane led the Blue Jackets to the field before the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Injured forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson accompanied them during the walk out of the tunnel. Before the game, the Blue Jackets arrived to “The Shoe” dressed as the late Gaudreau and their opponent, the Detroit Red Wings, wore jerseys of both Gaudreau brothers.
Ranking: Leading the way
Scott Laughton chose to have fun with his trade rumors this week. The Philadelphia Flyers forward and his teammates recreated “The Last Supper” in a social media post shared by the veteran. Laughton posed as Jesus and his teammates posed as the twelve apostles from the Leonardo Da Vinci painting. Laughton was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
Ranking: Hang it in the Louvre…literally though
Wyatt Johnston scored his mom the perfect birthday present. The Dallas Stars forward recorded a hat trick on his mother’s birthday on Sunday. Johnston told the NHL on TNT crew that his mother asked for one before the game because he scored a hat trick on his father’s birthday last year. Johnston delivered notching three goals in the Stars 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues.
Ranking: Hat tricks > Birthday cake
From a young age, Carter Mazur drew his future. The Detroit Red Wings forward made his NHL debut for his childhood favorite hockey team on Thursday. The team shared a picture Mazur drew as a child that said he wanted to be an NHL hockey player for the Red Wings when he grew up. During warmups, Mazur flipped a puck to his mom in the stands.
Ranking: Drawing into existence
Tyson Jost’s grandpa turned up the volume before the Carolina Hurricanes game this week. The Hurricanes forward’s grandfather, Jim, read the team’s starting lineup before their game against the Calgary Flames at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Sunday. Grandpa Jim told the team not to laugh if he messed up any names and then told them to get louder as he was announcing the starters. By the end of the read, the Hurricanes were cheering and jumping up from their seats.
Ranking: Let’s get loud
Jonah Gadjovich pampered himself in the penalty box on Thursday. The Florida Panthers forward asked for scissors to cut his nails while he served his penalty time during the game against the Blue Jackets. The cameras caught Gadjovich studying his nails before receiving a big pair of scissors to cut them. Not sure his manicurist would approve.
Ranking: Penalty box manicure