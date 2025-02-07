Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7

The Nashville Predators dads should consider a job in social media. The team let the fathers take over their social media account during the Dad’s Trip this week. Forward Colton Sissons’ dad took over picture duty snapping selfies with his son and fellow dads and scenic shots from inside and outside the arena. Forward Zachary L'Heureux’s dad had the vlogs locked down, capturing videos of the team getting on the plane and his warming up before the game.

Ranking: Dad joke loading...