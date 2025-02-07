Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 7
© Charlie McAvoy / Garrison Bespoke
Charlie McAvoy gave his newborn a special gift this week. The Boston Bruins defenseman scored his first goal since becoming a dad in a game against the New York Rangers on Saturday. After the game, McAvoy gifted his goal puck to his newborn son, Rhys. He shared a picture of the adorable baby sleeping next to the puck.
Ranking: New dad magic
Charlie Lindgren is used to catching pucks, just not from the bench. The Washington Capitals goalie fell over after catching a stray puck while sitting on the bench on Saturday. Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari attempted to clear the puck from the zone but cleared it onto the Capitals bench. The errant puck hit an unexpecting Lindgren who then fell backwards off the bench and onto his butt.
Ranking: Think fast
Leo Carlsson had by par the best day on the golf course this week. The Anaheim Ducks forward hit a hole-in-one while golfing with friends. Carlsson watched the ball sail right into the hole and then jumped up in celebration. After, he retrieved the ball from the hole and kissed it.
Ranking: One hit wonder
William Nylander suited up for a special dinner with his fur-ever friends. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward modeled suits from his upcoming collaboration with a local brand in the Italian restaurant, Sugo, alongside his two dogs. Nylander looked dapper as he pretended to feed his dogs, Pablo and Banksy, pasta in one photo and sat across the table from them with a wine glass in another photo.
Ranking: Bone Appetit!
5. Chicago Blackhawks bat
The Chicago Blackhawks forgot spooky season was in October. A loose bat flew around the United Center before the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers dropped the puck on Wednesday. The arena crew worked fast and caught the bat with a net before promptly removing it from the ice.
Ranking: Bat signal
6. Nashville Predators dads
The Nashville Predators dads should consider a job in social media. The team let the fathers take over their social media account during the Dad’s Trip this week. Forward Colton Sissons’ dad took over picture duty snapping selfies with his son and fellow dads and scenic shots from inside and outside the arena. Forward Zachary L'Heureux’s dad had the vlogs locked down, capturing videos of the team getting on the plane and his warming up before the game.
Ranking: Dad joke loading...