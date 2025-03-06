Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini, after trio scores in win

A bet is a bet, and Tyler Toffoli is a man of his word.
The San Jose Sharks forward scored in Tuesday’s 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres, and so did fellow forwards Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, which only meant one thing:
Sharks forwards crash together, create hilarious social media moment after victory
© Tyler Toffoli / Getty Images
The three Sharks forwards came to an agreement before the game that if each of the guys scored a goal during the game, Toffoli would join Smith and Celebrini in their hotel room for the night.
So he set up what looks like the sofa bed, while the other two guys got the main hotel room beds, and seems to have had a good night’s sleep.
Toffoli’s wife, Cat, confirmed the bet on social media, posting a screenshot of the text messages between the couple.
Nothing like some good old team bonding after a big win.