Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 28
1. Johnny Gaudreau Jr. and Nationwide Arena crowd
Johnny Gaudreau Jr received a special birthday serenade on Saturday. The Nationwide Arena crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to late forward Johnny Gaudreau’s son to celebrate his first birthday. Johnny Jr. was shown on the video board wearing a sweatshirt with his dad’s signature on it. He waved to the crowd as he was being serenaded.
Ranking: They say it’s your birthday
Clayton Keller didn’t let a tough loss stop him from making a young fan’s night. The Utah Hockey Club captain signed a young fan’s jersey and gifted him his stick as he headed to the locker room after the team’s 5-3 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The fan held up a sign that read “First Utah Hockey Game! Came to see Keller” next to the Utah bench. After the moment with Keller, the kid grinned as he held up his new souvenir.
Ranking: Class act
Buffalo Sabres analyst Rob Ray took no chances on Tuesday. Ray broadcasted from a section in the 300s of KeyBank Center after taking a puck to the face while standing between the benches during the team’s game against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Ray opened his broadcast by waving from the last seat in the stands and said he wanted to be in a spot furthest away from the activity on the ice. On Thursday, Ray returned to his position between the benches and was gifted a roll of bubble wrap by the Carolina Hurricanes.
Ranking: Literally the nosebleed section
4. Jane Gaudreau and Columbus Blue Jackets Mom’s trip
The Columbus Blue Jackets had a very special guest during their Mom’s trip this week. Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, attended the road trip with the team. Jane posed for a sweet picture with captain Boone Jenner and his mother before they boarded the plane to Detroit. After practice on Wednesday, the moms and players took a family picture on the ice.
Ranking: Forever in the family
Brayden Schenn’s No. 1 fan gave a heartfelt speech before his 1,000th NHL game. The St. Louis Blues captain’s dad, Jeff, shared a special message with the team before he read the starting lineup on Thursday. “I’m just so excited and happy to be here and awful proud of them [his sons]. I’m awful proud of all you guys...he [Brayden] is my favorite Blue though. It’s a tie for top player, though, between him and his brother [Luke].” The comment earned a laugh from the locker room. Luke Schenn, who plays for the Nashville Predators, also recorded his 1,000th NHL game this season.
Ranking: Proud Papa