Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14
Dylan Duke had an NHL debut to remember on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward scored a goal during his first NHL game with his family in attendance. In the third period, Duke picked up a rebound against the Detroit Red Wings and put it in the back of the net to extend the Lightning’s lead to 5-3. His family couldn’t believe what they saw as they cheered him on in the stands. After the game, Duke said he could see his family cheering from the bench and that it meant “the world” to him.
Ranking: Priceless debut
The United States are keeping Johnny Gaudreau close during the 4 Nations Face-Off. After the USA’s 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday, the team gave out the late Gaudreau’s jersey to the player of the game. USA captain Auston Matthews handed the jersey to forward Brady Tkachuk who scored two goals in the win including the team’s first goal of the tournament. The forward put on the jersey with Gaudreau’s name and No. 13 facing forward. “Obviously, a tremendous honor,” Tkachuk said in a video. “He’s [Gaudreau] is always going to be with us every single step of the way here. And the whole Gaudreau family, we are going to play for them.”
Ranking: Touching tribute
A young Mitch Marner fan got a front row view to the memory of a lifetime. After Marner scored the overtime winner in Canada’s defeat of Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off opening night on Wednesday, a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan was captured in the celebration shot. The kid, sporting a Maple Leafs jersey with Marner’s name turned to the front, was pictured cheering on the glass as the forward was celebrating in front of him on the ice. The Maple Leafs shared the special moment on social media.
Ranking: The perfect picture doesn’t exi-
Brad Marchand put on his No. 1 fan cap in the Canada locker room. The forward was mic’d up in the locker room after Canada’s 4-3 win over Sweden during the opening night of the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre. Marchand told his teammates that they were fun to watch and that he “might be the biggest fan here.” He then chirped captain Sidney Crosby for his risky play in overtime.
Ranking: Fanboying
5. Sweden and Finland saying nice things about each other
Sweden and Finland attempted to play nice with their biggest rivals. The Swedish and Finnish players were asked to say one nice thing about their neighbors in a video posted to social media. Most of the players on both sides couldn’t bring themselves to utter one nice word, simply just shaking their head or saying “no.” Sweden forward Elias Lindholm named his teammate Joonas Korpisalo. Finnish forward Erik Haula also named a teammate, Swedish forward Jesper Bratt. A few Finnish players answered Swedish meatballs while some Swedish players named saunas. Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson ended the video with a bang stating, “I love Finland!”
Ranking: Why can’t we be friends?