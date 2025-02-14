Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14

Sweden and Finland attempted to play nice with their biggest rivals. The Swedish and Finnish players were asked to say one nice thing about their neighbors in a video posted to social media. Most of the players on both sides couldn’t bring themselves to utter one nice word, simply just shaking their head or saying “no.” Sweden forward Elias Lindholm named his teammate Joonas Korpisalo. Finnish forward Erik Haula also named a teammate, Swedish forward Jesper Bratt. A few Finnish players answered Swedish meatballs while some Swedish players named saunas. Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson ended the video with a bang stating, “I love Finland!”

Ranking: Why can’t we be friends?