“Let’s have a great game,” Jim said to the team before listed off the starters.

By the end, the team was fired up, clapping and jumping around for the legendary hockey grandpa.

Jim first made headlines in 2016 when Tyson was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche and his grandpa couldn’t hold back the waterworks. Again, Jim was in tears when Tyson made his NHL debut in 2017 and once more when he scored his first NHL goal later that season.

The elder Jost helped raise Tyson into the hockey player he is today, providing him with the opportunity to pursue his hockey dreams as kid. Raised by a single mom, Tyson moved in with his grandparents when he was 13 to play at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C. and develop his hockey skills.

It’s no wonder seeing Tyson on the big stage never gets old for Jim.