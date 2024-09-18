Brandon Tanev continues to see ghosts in annual headshot
Kraken forward updates viral picture during Media Day
© Seattle Kraken / Getty Images
The Seattle Kraken forward continued the tradition of his viral wide-eyed headshot ahead of the 2024-25 season with an updated version during Media Day on Wednesday.
Back in 2021, Tanev's headshot as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins went viral for the hilarious look, and it has lived in infamy ever since.
Tanev has been no stranger to wide-eyed headshots throughout his career. Since his first season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2015-16, Tanev has improved the pose every year.
The legend never dies.