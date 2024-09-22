Kings season preview: Hiller impact, improved goaltending keys to success

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.

Coach: Jim Hiller (second season)

Last season: 44-27-11; third place in Pacific Division, lost in Western Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Hiller's first full season

Hiller officially became Kings coach May 22 after holding the role on an interim basis since Feb. 2, when Todd McLellan was fired. He has an opportunity to fully integrate his systems in Los Angeles, which went 21-12-1 in its final 34 regular-season games. The Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for the third consecutive season. Hiller indicated there would be changes "that may be subtle, that might be obvious, but there will be some changes within that we'll have to put in place."

2. Net results

Darcy Kuemper was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 19, and David Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract May 15. The Kings are hoping to improve their goaltending, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were third in the NHL with a 2.53 goals-against average during the regular season primarily using Cam Talbot and Rittich, but it ballooned to 4.37 in the playoffs. Kuemper and Rittich each has something to prove. Kuemper, who played for Los Angeles in 2017-18, won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22, going 10-4 in the playoffs with a 2.57 GAA, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 16 starts, but he went 13-14-3 in 33 games (30 starts) for the Washington Capitals last season with an NHL career-low .890 save percentage. Rittich was 13-6-3 for Los Angeles last season and had career bests in GAA (2.15), save percentage (.921) and shutouts (three), but he was 0-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .872 save percentage in the first round.

3. The continued rise of Quinton Byfield

Most of the Kings offense last season ran through Adrian Kempe, who led them with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 77 games; Kevin Fiala, second with 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games; and captain Anze Kopitar with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. They are expecting big things from Byfield, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward who had a career season in 2023-24 that matched his jersey number -- 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games. Los Angeles signed Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) July 15 and plan on moving him from left wing to center, his natural position, following Dubois' trade to Washington.