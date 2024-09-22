Kings season preview: Hiller impact, improved goaltending keys to success

Acquired Kuemper from Capitals seeking upgrade in net

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.

Coach: Jim Hiller (second season)

Last season: 44-27-11; third place in Pacific Division, lost in Western Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Hiller's first full season

Hiller officially became Kings coach May 22 after holding the role on an interim basis since Feb. 2, when Todd McLellan was fired. He has an opportunity to fully integrate his systems in Los Angeles, which went 21-12-1 in its final 34 regular-season games. The Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for the third consecutive season. Hiller indicated there would be changes "that may be subtle, that might be obvious, but there will be some changes within that we'll have to put in place."

2. Net results

Darcy Kuemper was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 19, and David Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract May 15. The Kings are hoping to improve their goaltending, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were third in the NHL with a 2.53 goals-against average during the regular season primarily using Cam Talbot and Rittich, but it ballooned to 4.37 in the playoffs. Kuemper and Rittich each has something to prove. Kuemper, who played for Los Angeles in 2017-18, won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22, going 10-4 in the playoffs with a 2.57 GAA, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 16 starts, but he went 13-14-3 in 33 games (30 starts) for the Washington Capitals last season with an NHL career-low .890 save percentage. Rittich was 13-6-3 for Los Angeles last season and had career bests in GAA (2.15), save percentage (.921) and shutouts (three), but he was 0-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .872 save percentage in the first round.

3. The continued rise of Quinton Byfield

Most of the Kings offense last season ran through Adrian Kempe, who led them with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists) in 77 games; Kevin Fiala, second with 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games; and captain Anze Kopitar with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. They are expecting big things from Byfield, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward who had a career season in 2023-24 that matched his jersey number -- 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games. Los Angeles signed Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) July 15 and plan on moving him from left wing to center, his natural position, following Dubois' trade to Washington.

Quinton Byfield on signing a five-year extension with the Kings

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Alex Turcotte, a 23-year-old center, made his NHL debut in 2021-22 and had his first four NHL points (one goal, three assists) in 20 games last season. The No. 5 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 35 games for Ontario in the American Hockey League. "Early on there was some room for improvement, some areas, and he's worked on his game," Ontario general manager Richard Seeley told the team's website in April. "He's knocking on the door. I think he has a chance to be a regular with them and I don't think he’s looked out of place playing in the NHL."

Most intriguing addition

Kuemper's return comes with expectations. "I think the duo with him and David can help stabilize that position here for a few years, which continues our growth with (goalie Erik) Portillo in the American (Hockey) League," general manager Rob Blake said. "We saw some good things out of him this year, but we also project two, three years down the road, and so I think that helps solve an issue here for us."

Potential biggest surprise

Defenseman Brandt Clarke, the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, showed last season that he can supply offense in the NHL. The 21-year-old had six points (two goals, four assists) and averaged 13:39 of ice time in 16 games. He could challenge Jordan Spence for time on the second power-play unit.

Ready to contribute

After several injury-plagued seasons, Akil Thomas finally had a chance to show what he can do in the NHL last season. The 24-year-old center had four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games after debuting against the Winnipeg Jets on April 1. Thomas was chosen in the second round (No. 51) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He became a national hero when he scored the game-winning goal for Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship against Russia. Thomas has 93 points (46 goals, 47 assists) in 157 games for Ontario of the AHL. He signed a two-year contract ($775,000 AAV) June 6 and will have a chance to compete for a role in the bottom six.

Fantasy sleeper

Kuemper, G -- He won 13 games last season. He had a 37-win season with a .921 save percentage for the Avalanche in 2021-22. Kuemper has upside as the go-to option in net for a Kings team that allowed the fourth-fewest shots on goal per game last season (28.0). -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Akil Thomas

Tanner Jeannot -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

