Kraken 'pretty excited' to show off prospect depth at Rookie Faceoff

EL SEGUNDO, California -- The Seattle Kraken quietly took another step forward at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Performance Center this week.

The Kraken, entering their fourth NHL season, competed in their first preseason rookie tournament, which was another franchise milestone, according to Kraken general manager Ron Francis.

“We just didn’t feel the first couple of years that we had enough prospects and it didn’t make sense for us,” Francis said. “Now, as you see with our lineup, everyone that we brought here is a draft pick or somebody we signed as a free agent. We don’t have any ATOs or PTOs in the tournament. We got to the point where it felt right for us to do that.”

The Kraken had invites from the organizers of the Rookie Faceoff, which features seven teams, as well as the four-team Vancouver Young Stars Tournament in Penticton, British Columbia.

As the seventh team in the tournament, Seattle played two games while every other team played three during the four-day tournament that ends Monday.

“We’re excited to be a part of it, and they’ve done a great job,” Francis said. “Happy to be on board.”

Seattle won its opener 5-1 against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and lost 5-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The Kraken trailed 4-0 in that game before scoring three straight to make it a one-goal game.

“I thought it was good, lots of positives in it,” Francis said of the experience. “It’s the first game these kids have played together. You don’t really have systems or structure.”