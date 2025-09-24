Hurricanes season preview: Ehlers, revamped defense key to next step in playoffs

How they make playoffs

With a deep and experienced lineup that excels in their aggressive forechecking system and a solid goalie tandem in Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes are expected to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference again after qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of Brind'Amour's first seven seasons as coach and reaching the Eastern Conference Final three times during that span (2019, 2023, 2025). So, barring a slew of injuries to key players, making the playoffs again shouldn't be an issue. They'll have to wait until they get there, though, to prove if they can finally take the next step by advancing past the conference final for the first time since they won Stanley Cup in 2006.