The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes.
Hurricanes season preview: Ehlers, revamped defense key to next step in playoffs
Nadeau, Nikishin also expected to contribute this season
© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes
Last season: 47-30-5, second in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Final
Coach: Rod Brind'Amour (eighth season)
Biggest challenge
Finding the pairs that fit best is one of the Hurricanes' priorities in training camp after a second straight offseason of change on their defense that included the addition of K'Andre Miller, who signed an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value) after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1. The departures of Brent Burns (signed with Colorado Avalanche) and Dmitry Orlov (signed with San Jose Sharks) this offseason following Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators) and Brett Pesce (New Jersey Devils) in 2024 left Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield as the only remaining defensemen who played for Carolina in 2023-24. The Hurricanes have five left-handed shots on defense -- Slavin, Miller, Shayne Gostisbehere, rookie Alexander Nikishin, and Mike Reilly and two righties -- Chatfield and Sean Walker. It appears Gostisbehere will be the one to shift to the right side.
How they make playoffs
With a deep and experienced lineup that excels in their aggressive forechecking system and a solid goalie tandem in Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes are expected to be among the best teams in the Eastern Conference again after qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of Brind'Amour's first seven seasons as coach and reaching the Eastern Conference Final three times during that span (2019, 2023, 2025). So, barring a slew of injuries to key players, making the playoffs again shouldn't be an issue. They'll have to wait until they get there, though, to prove if they can finally take the next step by advancing past the conference final for the first time since they won Stanley Cup in 2006.
Most intriguing addition
The Hurricanes landed one of the top unrestricted free agents available when they signed forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million AAV) on July 3. The 29-year-old scored at least 25 goals five times in his 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and had 24 goals in 69 games last season. His speed and offensive skill should fit well in Carolina's aggressive forecheck and puck-possession system and will give opponents another scoring threat to worry about. That could be particularly helpful in the playoffs, where the Hurricanes have struggled to produce offensively at times. Ehlers scored five goals in eight playoff games last season.
Biggest potential surprise
Bradly Nadeau could force his way into a roster spot if the 20-year-old forward proves he's ready after getting in two NHL games (one assist) with Carolina at the end of last season. A first-round pick (No. 30) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Nadeau got better as last season progressed and led Chicago of the American Hockey League in goals (32), was second in points (58) and tied for third in assists (26) in 64 games. If there isn't room for Nadeau at the start of the season, he'd be a top candidate to be recalled if a forward is needed.
Ready to contribute
Nikishin, a third-round pick (No. 69) in the 2020 NHL Draft, was considered one of the top defensemen outside the NHL before completing his contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League and signing with the Hurricanes at the end of last season. The 23-year-old was second in the KHL among defensemen in goals (17) and third in points (46) in 61 games last season. He didn't join Carolina in time to play in the regular season, but he adapted quickly after injuries pushed him into the lineup during the playoffs and had one assist and averaged 15:59 in ice time in four games.
Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats
Taylor Hall, F: The 33-year-old veteran was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24 and finished the regular season strong with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in his final 19 games. Hall, a seven-time 20-goal scorer who won the Hart Trophy in 2018, should see top-nine and power-play usage for the Hurricanes, who reached the Eastern Conference Final last season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hall scored 12 of his 18 goals from high-danger areas last season and ranked among the forward leaders in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.21 miles; 92nd percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (162; 88th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (22; 92nd percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz
Projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Jaccob Slavin -- Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov