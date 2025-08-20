Fast hired by Hurricanes as development coach

Jesper Fast was hired as a development coach by the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NHL on June 2. A forward, Fast did not play for the Hurricanes last season after having neck surgery Aug. 6, 2024. He was injured in Carolina's 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024, a 6-3 loss at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Fast was to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He had 248 points (91 goals, 157 assists) in 703 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the New York Rangers and Hurricanes, and 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 80 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Rangers in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast scored a team-high six playoff goals during Carolina’s run to the Eastern Conference Final, a four-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes play their season opener Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils.