Fast hired by Hurricanes as development coach

33-year-old missed last season after having neck surgery, announced retirement in June

Fast_CAR_close-up

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jesper Fast was hired as a development coach by the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NHL on June 2. A forward, Fast did not play for the Hurricanes last season after having neck surgery Aug. 6, 2024. He was injured in Carolina's 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024, a 6-3 loss at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Fast was to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. He had 248 points (91 goals, 157 assists) in 703 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the New York Rangers and Hurricanes, and 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 80 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Rangers in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Fast scored a team-high six playoff goals during Carolina’s run to the Eastern Conference Final, a four-game loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Hurricanes play their season opener Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils.

Related Content

Fast retires from NHL after 11 seasons, last played for Hurricanes

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Olofsson signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Martin, No. 5 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, signs entry-level contract with Predators

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Perry's quest for elusive 2nd Cup title continues with Kings at age 40

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Ottawa Senators 

Reinhart trains with Stanley Cup in Vancouver

First Nations women’s team unites as ‘sisterhood’ at Amerigol LATAM Cup

Detroit Tigers players wear Fedorov jerseys to ballpark

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

NHL, NHLPA, Lega Serie A to unite in Milan ahead of 2026 Olympics

NHL announces 2025-26 preseason schedule