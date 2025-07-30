Blake rewarded with 8-year contract after checking all boxes for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Jackson Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes last Thursday, he knew it might be time to spring for a celebratory purchase.

“I bought a boat last weekend for the last month and a half of summer,” Blake said Wednesday. “Our family had a surf boat four years ago. I don’t really like to spend money very much. That was a tough purchase for me, but I think I’ll have it for a long time.”

Blake, who has one year remaining on his entry-level contract, had 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 80 regular-season games as a rookie last season and added six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The forward, who will turn 22 on Aug. 3, was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft and played two seasons at University of North Dakota before making the Carolina roster out of training camp last season.

“A year ago today, I probably would have told you you’re crazy,” said Blake, whose new contract begins in 2026-27 and has an average annual value of $5.625 million. "It’s been an absolute whirlwind. I’m not going to lie. I didn’t know if I was going to make the team last year, and then to play on the team the full year and now have this long-term deal with Carolina, it’s pretty surreal.”

Blake, whose father, Jason, played 871 games as a forward in the NHL, credits Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour for bringing him along slowly as a rookie. Blake spent the first half of the season playing on Carolina’s fourth line but earned top-line minutes with Sebastian Aho late in the regular season and the playoffs.