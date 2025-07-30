Blake rewarded with 8-year contract after checking all boxes for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Jackson Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes last Thursday, he knew it might be time to spring for a celebratory purchase.

“I bought a boat last weekend for the last month and a half of summer,” Blake said Wednesday. “Our family had a surf boat four years ago. I don’t really like to spend money very much. That was a tough purchase for me, but I think I’ll have it for a long time.”

Blake, who has one year remaining on his entry-level contract, had 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 80 regular-season games as a rookie last season and added six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The forward, who will turn 22 on Aug. 3, was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft and played two seasons at University of North Dakota before making the Carolina roster out of training camp last season.

“A year ago today, I probably would have told you you’re crazy,” said Blake, whose new contract begins in 2026-27 and has an average annual value of $5.625 million. "It’s been an absolute whirlwind. I’m not going to lie. I didn’t know if I was going to make the team last year, and then to play on the team the full year and now have this long-term deal with Carolina, it’s pretty surreal.”

Blake, whose father, Jason, played 871 games as a forward in the NHL, credits Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour for bringing him along slowly as a rookie. Blake spent the first half of the season playing on Carolina’s fourth line but earned top-line minutes with Sebastian Aho late in the regular season and the playoffs.

Jackson Blake, Hurricanes agree to an eight-year extension

“Obviously Rod did a good job with me,” Blake said. “He knew [the importance of] maybe playing less minutes in the first half -- seeing the game and developing me that way. When he thought I was comfortable and ready to take that next step, he gave me that opportunity and I took advantage of it. Playing with Sebastian and some of those guys was huge for my confidence to grow into the player I believe I can be.”

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky recognized quickly that Blake had the attributes Carolina was looking for in a young forward.

“We knew in October that he was on a trajectory we were happy with,” Tulsky said. “I don’t think people appreciate how he has gone from high school, to the USHL (United States Hockey League), to college, to an NHL fourth line, to an NHL top line -- and not missed a beat. Every step, he has made [it] look easy. And it’s because he is such a professional and works so hard. Last summer, he was one of the players setting the pace for our group in Raleigh. It’s easy to make bets on someone like that.”

Blake has spent the summer in Minnesota, working out five days a week and skating three days a week. He said he won’t let his new contract change the way approaches his development when he arrives at camp in September.

“I would have expected more from myself regardless of the contract or not for this year,” he said. “I thought last year was pretty good, but I always strive for better in every single area.”

Blake is the latest long-term signing for the Hurricanes. Forward Logan Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract ($6 million AAV) on July 1, and free agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million AAV) on July 5 after playing his first 10 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets.

