Capitals prospect Keller ready to build on international experience

With France trailing Canada 6-1 in their preliminary round game at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics and looking for a spark, Keller took over in net to begin the third period. Just 20 seconds in, the 21-year-old Washington Capitals prospect found himself facing Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid on a breakaway.

“That’s not easy to go in,” Keller said at the Capitals development camp earlier this month. “But I tried to do my best.”

McDavid pulled the puck to his backhand and tucked it around Keller’s left pad to increase Canada’s lead to 7-1. Keller ended up stopping nine of the 13 shots he faced in the 10-2 loss.

Regardless, Keller, a seventh-round pick (No. 206) in the 2023 NHL Draft, looks back on his Olympic experience as the highlight of his season and a potential important step in his development. In his three appearances (one start), he was 0-1-0 and stopped 69 of 78 shots for a 4.58 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

“I loved it,” Keller said. “It was crazy to be in the Olympic Village, to play against the best players in the world. That was maybe the best Canada team they’ve had for years, so I was pretty excited about it.”