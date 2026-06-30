Martone showing ‘maturity,’ leadership at Flyers development camp

It's a welcome presence for Flyers prospects.

"It's awesome to have those type of guys here," said forward Jack Nesbitt, the No. 12 pick of the 2025 draft who is attending his second development camp. "I got to spend some time with them, came a couple days early, and we went down and watched the (2026 NHL) Draft, stuff like that. So, it's good they're here to teach the young guys that are coming in what it's like and stuff like that. So yeah, it's good to have them."

Briere said he suggested it as an option for Martone and Philadelphia’s other NHL-experienced players to attend development camp and was happy they took him up on the offer because of what it means now and potentially the future.

"It's amazing for us," he said. "One of the things that are always said at those development camps, and I lived it myself, the guys speaking in the front are usually ex-NHL players. ... And those guys are always saying, well, I used to sit there; I used to be on one of those chairs and now I'm talking to you. But now you have guys that are sitting amongst them that they're the same age, and we used to say that to them just a year ago, and now they're really sitting with them.

“I think it goes a long way for the other players, seeing that it's real. The guy sitting beside me has played some games, has had an impact in the NHL already. I want to be like him. The impact these players can have on the rest of the group I think is tremendous."