Carels couldn't let farm chores keep him from Flames development camp

Defenseman skipped attending 2026 draft but was 'embracing it all' in Calgary

Carson Carels CGY dev camp 2

© Jenn Pierce/Calgary Flames

By Laurence Heinen
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Carson Carels may not have attended the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo in person, but he wasn't going to miss the Calgary Flames development camp for the world.

"I'm embracing it all," Carels said Wednesday, after the first day of development camp. "It's kind of settling in more and I get to feel like I'm a part of the organization more, so it's nice."

Following skating drills on one sheet of ice at WinSport, Carels didn't have much time to rest before the next session took place on an adjacent rink.

"Some of us guys didn't really get to go back to the locker room after the first skate," said Carels, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound left-shot defenseman the Flames selected with the No. 6 pick of the draft. "We were just all fan interaction and everything like that. It's really special to see everyone come out like this. It's a really special fanbase here and it's been awesome so far."

Carels drafted by Flames

After being selected by the Flames, Carels celebrated with family and friends at his family's farm in Cypress River, Manitoba.

Carels said the decision to pass on attending the draft had little to do with Brady Martin doing the same thing last year. Martin, selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 5 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, stayed home on the family farm rather than travel to Los Angeles for the draft.

"It was more just a group decision to just do it, and I mean, I don't think if Brady wouldn't have done it last year, that we would have changed our minds," Carels said. "We probably would have done the same thing. We’re a really tight-knit family. We're just calving cows still. Right now we're kind of in between, where we're getting a little off calving and getting into the haying."

Flames general manager Craig Conroy said it didn't bother him that Carels stayed home for the draft.

"We ask everybody, are you going to the draft, when we were at the (NHL Scouting) Combine," Conroy said. "He said, 'No, I'm going to do it from the farm.' Brady Martin did it last year. I thought it was great. When I talked to him, he was definitely having a party in the background. I could hear all the noise, so they were having fun. He seemed very excited, too, about being a Flame. It's an exciting time for the organization."

Flames director of player development Ray Edwards also supported Carels staying at home for his big night.

"The first thing that comes to mind for me is just you that that there's the character and the work ethic and the ability to fight through adversity and all those things are there," Edwards said. "There's a special player there. Obviously, we don’t want to put a lot of pressure on him, but to get him where we got him ... he was our No. 1 defenseman all the time. He was our guy.

"To get him where we got him, we were ecstatic."

Carson Carels CGY dev camp 1

© Jenn Pierce/Calgary Flames

Carels was a member of Team McDonald, which defeated Team Vernon 10-8 in a 3-on-3 tournament that wrapped up development camp, and won the Snowy Cup, named in honor of former Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, who died of ALS on Sept. 30, 2023 at the age of 42.

Carels tied for fourth among Western Hockey League defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games for Prince George last season. He'll play at the University of North Dakota in the fall.

"It's going to be a good step for me to make a step instead of a leap to this next level," Carels said. "I think UND is going to shape me to be a more complete player and continue my maturity as a player. It's going to be a good step and I'm really happy going there."

One of his teammates there will be Flames forward prospect Cole Reschny, who also played with Carels for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"He understands the game, he understands what it takes and just being around a guy like that, that's huge,” said Reschny, who the Flames selected in the first round (No. 18) in the 2025 NHL Draft. "You're pushing each other, you're both striving for the same goal, and obviously now we have the same goal in mind, to make the team and turn this thing around."

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