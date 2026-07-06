Capitals ‘one of the best teams’ after offseason additions, Ovechkin says

Ovechkin led Washington to its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018, when it defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final in five games. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games.

His game hasn’t declined much since that time; Ovechkin is the NHL’s all-time leader in goals (924) after surpassing Wayne Gretzky (894) on April 6, 2025. He played all 82 games for the Capitals last season and led them in goals (32) and points (64).

Ovechkin also ranks first in NHL history in power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), overtime goals (27), empty-net goals (72), 30-goal seasons (20), 40-goal seasons (14) and 50-goal seasons (nine, tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy).

With his decision to play at least one more season, Patrick can barely maintain his excitement when combined with Washington’s offseason additions.

“We talked about some of the acquisitions we made, how many 20-goal scorers and 30-goal scorers, and now just added the greatest goal-scorer of all-time again who just happened to score (32 more) last year,” Patrick said. “So, it really just melds into our lineup very well and gives Carbs a lot of options now going into a game on a given night.”

Ovechkin has won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals a record nine times and ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,687 points in 1,573 regular-season games. He is second in Capitals history with 758 assists, trailing only Nicklas Backstrom (762).

His combined total of 1,006 goals in the regular season and playoffs is second in NHL history, 10 behind Gretzky (1,016).

It’s another record Ovechkin is likely to have soon, with the help of some new teammates.

“Everybody was asking me, ‘Are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ Then, that situation when you can see we have that type of team that we have, to win one more time, the Stanley Cup, it’s one of the big reasons (I’m returning),” Ovechkin said. “My wife told me it was cool.

“One more.”