United States announces roster for 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

1st-round picks Reid, Cullen among 47 expected to attend

reid-cullen-wjss

© David Berding/Getty Images; Leah Hennel/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Chase Reid and Wyatt Cullen, each selected in the top 10 at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will take part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase next month.

The camp, which will feature practices and games between players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden, will be held July 26-Aug. 1 at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. It's the first evaluation step for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Reid, a defenseman selected No. 7 by the Seattle Kraken on Friday, will be part of the United States' 47-player roster. The 18-year-old right-handed shot will be one of three who also competed at the 2026 WJC taking part in the camp, along with forward William Horcoff (No. 24, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2025 NHL Draft) and goalie Brady Knowling (No. 127, San Jose Sharks, 2026 draft).

Reid had four points (two goals, two assists) and averaged 20:06 of ice time in five games at the 2026 WJC. He had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games with Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Cullen, a left-shot forward, was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 10 pick of the 2026 draft. The middle son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) and was first in points per game (1.12) in 40 games for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team this season.

The U.S. looks to rebound after finishing fifth at the 2026 World Juniors following back-to-back championships. The Americans have earned a medal in eight of the past 11 World Junior events, the best stretch in its history.

Adam Nightingale of Michigan State University will coach the U.S.

Sweden also released its roster, which included four 2026 first-round picks: forwards Alexander Command (No. 12, New Jersey Devils), Elton Hermansson (No. 19, Los Angeles Kings), and Marcus Nordmark (No. 28, Anaheim Ducks), and defenseman Malte Gustafsson (No. 13, New York Islanders).

The 2027 WJC will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta from Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027. The U.S. will play in Group B, along with Finland, Germany, Slovakia and Sweden in the preliminary round at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer. Group A consists of Canada, Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Switzerland, with preliminary-round games at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Besides Reid and Cullen, the U.S. roster includes seven other players chosen in the first round of the 2025 and 2026 drafts: forwards Horcoff, Jack Hextall (No. 30, Calgary Flames, 2026), JP Hurlbert (No. 23, Detroit Red Wings, 2026), Cullen Potter (No. 32, Flames, 2025) and Mason West (No. 29, Chicago Blackhawks, 2025), as well as defensemen Thomas Bleyl (No. 31, Nashville Predators, 2026) and Henry Brzustewicz (No. 31, Kings, 2025).

Canada and Finland will announce their rosters at a later date.

2026 WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

UNITED STATES

GOALIES: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Ryan Cameron, Cedar Rapids, USHL (Edmonton Oilers); Ryder Fetterolf, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Brady Knowling, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (San Jose Sharks); Xavier Wendt, Tri-City, WHL (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Carter Amico, Muskegon, USHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Asher Barnett, Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Sean Barnhill, Michigan State, NCAA (New York Rangers); Thomas Bleyl, Moncton, QMJHL (Nashville Predators); Nick Bogas, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (St. Louis Blues); Henry Brzustewicz, London, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Blake Fiddler, Edmonton, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Landon Nycz, Massachusetts, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Maceo Phillips, Green Bay, USHL (Calgary Flames); Chase Reid, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Jacob Rombach, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Timofei Runtso, Victoria, WHL (Montreal Canadiens); Luke Schairer, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (St. Louis Blues); Drew Schock, Michigan, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Charlton Trethewey, Boston University, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Odin Vauhkonen, Victoria, WHL (2027 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Michael Berchild, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Wyatt Cullen, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (Nashville Predators); Jamie Glance, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (2027 draft eligible); Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Medicine Hat, WHL (2027 draft eligible); Jack Hextall, Youngstown, USHL (Calgary Flames); William Horcoff, Michigan, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); JP Hurlbert, Kamloops, WHL (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton, WHL (New York Islanders); Matthew Lansing, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks); Cole McKinney, Michigan, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Mason Moe, Minnesota, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); John Mooney, Minnesota, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); William Moore, Boston College, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Jack Murtagh, Boston University, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Teddy Mutryn, Moncton, QMJHL (San Jose Sharks); Casey Mutryn, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (Seattle Kraken); Sammy Nelson, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (2027 draft eligible); Victor Plante, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (Detroit Red Wings); Cullen Potter, Arizona State, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa, OHL (Vancouver Canucks); Carter Sanderson, Muskegon, USHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Cooper Simpson, Youngstown, USHL (Boston Bruins); Brent Solomon, Sioux Falls, USHL (Detroit Red Wings); Logan Stuart, USA U-18, NTDP-USHL (Washington Capitals); Mason West, Fargo, USHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Calgary Flames)

SWEDEN

GOALIES: Mans Goos, Farjestad Jr., SWE-JR (Dallas Stars); Isak Sorqvist, Lulea Jr., SWE-JR (2027 draft eligible); Kevin Tornblom, Orebro Jr., SWE-JR (2027 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Axel Brongel-Larsson, Frolunda, SWE (2027 draft eligible); Linus Funck, London, OHL (Colorado Avalanche); Malte Gustafsson, HV71, SWE (New York Islanders); William Hakansson, Lulea, SWE (Carolina Hurricanes); Theodor Hallquisth, Orebro Jr., SWE-JR (Minnesota Wild); Rocky Langvardt, Leksand Jr., SWE-JR (2027 draft eligible); Ola Palme, Vaxjo Jr., SWE-JR (Seattle Kraken); Oliwer Sjostrom, Bjorkloven, SWE-2 (2027 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Morgan Anderberg, Vaxjo, SWE (Tampa Bay Lightning); Alexander Command, Orebro Jr., SWE-JR (New Jersey Devils); Filip Ekberg, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Milton Gastrin, MoDo, SWE-2 (St. Louis Blues); Elton Hermansson, MoDo, SWE-2 (Los Angeles Kings); Jakob Ihs Wozniak, Lulea, SWE (Vegas Golden Knights); Torkel Jennersjo, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (2027 draft eligible); Viktor Klingsell, Ostersund, SWE-2 (Winnipeg Jets); Loke Krantz, Linkoping, SWE (Seattle Kraken); Eric Nilson, Michigan State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Isac Nilsson, Malmo, SWE (2027 draft eligible); Marcus Nordmark, Djurgarden Jr., SWE-JR (Anaheim Ducks); Melvin Novotny, Muskegon, USHL (Buffalo Sabres); Theo Stockselius, Djurgarden, SWE (Calgary Flames)

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