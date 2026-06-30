United States announces roster for 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Chase Reid and Wyatt Cullen, each selected in the top 10 at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will take part in the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase next month.

The camp, which will feature practices and games between players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden, will be held July 26-Aug. 1 at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. It's the first evaluation step for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Reid, a defenseman selected No. 7 by the Seattle Kraken on Friday, will be part of the United States' 47-player roster. The 18-year-old right-handed shot will be one of three who also competed at the 2026 WJC taking part in the camp, along with forward William Horcoff (No. 24, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2025 NHL Draft) and goalie Brady Knowling (No. 127, San Jose Sharks, 2026 draft).

Reid had four points (two goals, two assists) and averaged 20:06 of ice time in five games at the 2026 WJC. He had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and 20 power-play points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 regular-season games with Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Cullen, a left-shot forward, was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 10 pick of the 2026 draft. The middle son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) and was first in points per game (1.12) in 40 games for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team this season.

The U.S. looks to rebound after finishing fifth at the 2026 World Juniors following back-to-back championships. The Americans have earned a medal in eight of the past 11 World Junior events, the best stretch in its history.

Adam Nightingale of Michigan State University will coach the U.S.

Sweden also released its roster, which included four 2026 first-round picks: forwards Alexander Command (No. 12, New Jersey Devils), Elton Hermansson (No. 19, Los Angeles Kings), and Marcus Nordmark (No. 28, Anaheim Ducks), and defenseman Malte Gustafsson (No. 13, New York Islanders).

The 2027 WJC will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta from Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027. The U.S. will play in Group B, along with Finland, Germany, Slovakia and Sweden in the preliminary round at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer. Group A consists of Canada, Czechia, Latvia, Norway and Switzerland, with preliminary-round games at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Besides Reid and Cullen, the U.S. roster includes seven other players chosen in the first round of the 2025 and 2026 drafts: forwards Horcoff, Jack Hextall (No. 30, Calgary Flames, 2026), JP Hurlbert (No. 23, Detroit Red Wings, 2026), Cullen Potter (No. 32, Flames, 2025) and Mason West (No. 29, Chicago Blackhawks, 2025), as well as defensemen Thomas Bleyl (No. 31, Nashville Predators, 2026) and Henry Brzustewicz (No. 31, Kings, 2025).

Canada and Finland will announce their rosters at a later date.