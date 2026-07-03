Carbery confident Ovechkin will play significant role for revamped Capitals

Carbery waited like everyone else while Ovechkin took his time after last season to decide whether to continue playing or retire. He checked in to see how Ovechkin and his family were doing, but said he avoided asking questions like, "What are you leaning towards?"

He said he had two conversations with Ovechkin before he headed home to Russia after the season. The initial one took place in the days after Washington's regular-season finale April 14 and was more a brief discussion about the season and his plans for the offseason.

Carbery said they met again "a few weeks later" to discuss Ovechkin's potential role if he decided to continue playing.

"I just wanted him to be able to leave D.C. and go back home, and, if he was going to play, him and I had a face-to-face conversation about what that would look like and role and our team and my thoughts on what our team was going to look like and where we needed to get better," Carbery said.

Carbery again avoided specifics, but with the Capitals having a deeper forward group, Ovechkin likely will see his role and ice time reduced. That would continue a progression from the past two seasons.

Ovechkin went from playing 19:13 per game in 2023-24, to 17:43 in 2024-25, which was an NHL career-low until he played 17:27 per game last season. But Ovechkin has demonstrated he can still be effective with less ice time, and Carbery believes he can continue to do that, "even if that comes down a little bit (more)."

Ovechkin isn't the only forward likely to see his minutes reduced, though. Carbery also mentioned Tom Wilson (NHL career-high 19:28) and Aliaksei Protas (NHL career-high 18:14), who led Washington's forwards in ice time last season, among those who could play a little less with the hope of getting more quality from their minutes.

"We are going to be able to rely on all four lines way more consistently," Carbery said. "I think people's minutes will come down, which I don't think is a bad thing. From Tom Wilson … if he can come down to 16 (minutes per game) now, how much more effective do you make his minutes on the penalty kill, getting to a loose puck to get it out of the zone? Not necessarily scoring a goal, but it's going to help our whole group.

"So I think we're just a deeper team that now can rely on our depth a lot more often in a game through 84 games."