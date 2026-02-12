Keller tries to soak in 'magical' scene despite French loss in Olympics

MILAN -- Antoine Keller remained somewhat philosophical following France's 4-0 loss to Switzerland in the opening game of Group A at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday.

"It's an honor to be here," the 21-year-old French goalie said. "I'm honestly finding it all to be incredible. Whenever the puck wasn't in our zone, I tried to really soak in the atmosphere in the arena. It was truly magical."

His face still dripping with sweat after leaving the ice at Santagiulia Arena, the seventh-round pick of the Washington Capitals (No. 206) in the 2023 NHL Draft had no other choice but to keep his head high; "Les Bleus" would have suffered a far greater defeat without Keller's 39-save performance

Just 3:06 into the game, the Swiss already had a 2-0 lead against their European neighbors thank to goals by Damien Riat and J.J. Moser. In the stands, the large contingent of Swiss fans was already starting the party with chants and dancing.

"At 2-0, we were still in it," said Keller, a native of Dijon, France. "But we got caught out by a nice play from Roman Josi with his pass on the third goal (by Timo Meier). After that, Meier scored another goal by finding a little gap five-hole. When I saw the replay on the big screen, I said to myself, 'Oh damn, that (stinks).' But that's hockey. The Swiss played a good game, but we also worked hard."

French captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare offered several compliments regarding Keller's performance. The two are not only teammates for France at these Olympics, but also for HC Ajoie in the National League, the top professional league in Switzerland.

"I think he's growing as a goalie," said the 40-year-old forward, who played 700 games in the NHL from 2014-24. "He's looking to improve and he doesn't have a big head. He reads the play well. After the start of the game where Switzerland got two quick goals, he found ways to keep his cool.

"It didn't surprise me to see him making big saves. All our goalies know that we're going to need them if we're going to have a good tournament. He had a good game. I would have liked us to reward him by scoring a goal or two to make it a closer game."