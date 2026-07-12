Boisvert ready to take next step in joining Blackhawks' youth movement

Forward's 7-game NHL audition last season 'gives me some momentum' toward landing roster spot

Boisvert

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Sacha Boisvert has had a taste of what to expect in the NHL, with the 20-year-old forward already having played seven games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season after wrapping up his season at Boston University in April.

“It definitely helps me with confidence and everything but also seeing the pros, the lifestyle they live,” Boisvert said during the Blackhawks’ development camp, which ended July 2. “They get prepared and everything. Just getting to see that day in, day out, being up here is awesome. It changed my mentality on everything and gives me some momentum moving forward this summer.”

Now the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft will try to become the latest piece in the Blackhawks’ young core, which is led by forward Connor Bedard, 20, and includes forwards Frank Nazar, 22, and Anton Frondell, 19, and defensemen Alex Vlasic, 25, and Artyom Levshunov, 20.

Boisvert’s NHL experience may have been brief, but it has been helpful.

“It definitely clarifies the conversation," Chicago assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. "A lot of times guys didn’t get the experience of a handful of games at the end. You kind of have to try to convince them, ‘This is what to expect.’ vs. Sacha experienced it and now he knows exactly what to expect, what the next level feels like from the day to day, from playing against the best players in the world on a daily basis."

Boisvert made his NHL debut on March 26 and scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on April 4. He added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on April 11 to finish with two points in his seven games.

“It’s pretty evident that he took that experience to heart and really looks like he’s had a couple of pretty productive months so far," Eaton said.

Indeed, Boisvert has bulked up this offseason. He said he’s around 205 pounds now after being listed as 185 at BU, where he played last season. He transferred there after playing his freshman season at the University of North Dakota.

Boisvert had had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 26 games at BU after he had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games in 2024-25, but the decrease in production was due in large part to a shoulder injury in the second game of the season. BU coach Jay Pandolfo said Boisvert tried to play through it, “probably for two months, and it affected him.

“I’ll give the kid a lot of credit: He didn’t want to let us down and let his teammates down," Pandolfo said. "He came in as a transfer, expectations were high and he wanted to do well, and he was trying to play through it, but he was really hurt. It really affected him and he probably didn’t start feeling right until the second half (of the season) started. 

"It takes time to get your feet under you. It’s a new program, all that sort of stuff, so it just affected him a lot. And never really found his footing.”

Pandolfo said Boisvert, who has had a healthy offseason to prepare, is ready for the next level.

“He can play a lot of different styles of a game, which is important," Pandolfo said. "He can play physically, he has enough skill to make plays, great shot, really good release. That’s going to help him. And as a center, he’s capable of playing good, solid defense and he can create offense. Like any player that goes into pro hockey, they’re just going to have to learn what it takes to play at that level at a consistent basis.” 

Boisvert won’t be alone in vying for a Blackhawks roster spot; fellow forwards AJ Spellacy, who signed his entry-level contract on Jan. 23, 2025, and Marek Vanacker, who signed on Aug. 5, 2024, are also ready for the pro ranks.

Spellacy, 20, had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 51 games with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League last season. Vanacker, 20, had 82 points (47 goals, 35 assists) in 60 games with Brantford of the OHL last season, tying the career high in points he had with Brantford in 2023-24.

How it all plays out remains to be seen, but Boisvert said he's ready to see what he can do.

“It’s just like, it’s the guys’ jobs, you have family and everything and now the NHL, it’s a dream,” he said. “At the same time, it’s a privilege that you get to live out. It’s my life. I just play hockey. Every day is based around that so that’s kind of what changed.”

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