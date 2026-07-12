Boisvert ready to take next step in joining Blackhawks' youth movement

CHICAGO -- Sacha Boisvert has had a taste of what to expect in the NHL, with the 20-year-old forward already having played seven games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season after wrapping up his season at Boston University in April.

“It definitely helps me with confidence and everything but also seeing the pros, the lifestyle they live,” Boisvert said during the Blackhawks’ development camp, which ended July 2. “They get prepared and everything. Just getting to see that day in, day out, being up here is awesome. It changed my mentality on everything and gives me some momentum moving forward this summer.”

Now the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft will try to become the latest piece in the Blackhawks’ young core, which is led by forward Connor Bedard, 20, and includes forwards Frank Nazar, 22, and Anton Frondell, 19, and defensemen Alex Vlasic, 25, and Artyom Levshunov, 20.

Boisvert’s NHL experience may have been brief, but it has been helpful.

“It definitely clarifies the conversation," Chicago assistant general manager of player development Mark Eaton said. "A lot of times guys didn’t get the experience of a handful of games at the end. You kind of have to try to convince them, ‘This is what to expect.’ vs. Sacha experienced it and now he knows exactly what to expect, what the next level feels like from the day to day, from playing against the best players in the world on a daily basis."

Boisvert made his NHL debut on March 26 and scored his first NHL goal in a 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on April 4. He added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on April 11 to finish with two points in his seven games.

“It’s pretty evident that he took that experience to heart and really looks like he’s had a couple of pretty productive months so far," Eaton said.