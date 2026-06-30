Stenberg skates for 1st time with Sharks at development camp

The 18-year-old forward, who is participating at Sharks development camp this week, sported the No. 41 and had youth hockey players chanting his name anytime he had the puck on his stick.

The development camp will feature one more on-ice practice day on Wednesday before the Sharks hold their annual prospect scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday.

"Super fun to see yourself in the new colors," Stenberg said. "It's been super cool, super fun for sure. [I've been] dreaming of this moment my whole life, and I'm here."

During his time at the camp, Stenberg will share a room with fellow 2026 first-round pick Keaton Verhoeff (No. 9). The two became friends at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, which took place at the beginning of June, and are excited to get even closer during their time in San Jose.

"Super fun, super good guy. We have fun together, so that's awesome," Stenberg said of Verhoeff. "You get happy when you're with him. Rooming with a guy like that, it's perfect."