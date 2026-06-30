SAN JOSE -- Ivar Stenberg took the ice on Tuesday for the first time since being selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Stenberg skates for 1st time with Sharks at development camp
Forward, who was No. 2 pick in 2026 Draft, has been 'dreaming of this moment my whole life'
© San Jose Sharks
The 18-year-old forward, who is participating at Sharks development camp this week, sported the No. 41 and had youth hockey players chanting his name anytime he had the puck on his stick.
The development camp will feature one more on-ice practice day on Wednesday before the Sharks hold their annual prospect scrimmage at Tech CU Arena on Thursday.
"Super fun to see yourself in the new colors," Stenberg said. "It's been super cool, super fun for sure. [I've been] dreaming of this moment my whole life, and I'm here."
During his time at the camp, Stenberg will share a room with fellow 2026 first-round pick Keaton Verhoeff (No. 9). The two became friends at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, which took place at the beginning of June, and are excited to get even closer during their time in San Jose.
"Super fun, super good guy. We have fun together, so that's awesome," Stenberg said of Verhoeff. "You get happy when you're with him. Rooming with a guy like that, it's perfect."
Although the Swedes' on-ice performance isn't the main focus for the Sharks during his time at development camp, Stenberg still managed to separate himself from the group on Tuesday.
"It was good. He was good out there. You can tell that he's played against men before," said John McCarthy, who is the head coach of the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate in San Jose. "[He] sees the ice well, process as well. Again, it's one skate, and we did kind of two small drills and then a little game, and I thought the game, he separated himself pretty well."
However, there were two people who were able to catch Stenberg in his tracks: Sharks legend Patrick Marleau and Hall of Famer Joe Thornton, both of whom were on the ice with the prospects.
For Stenberg, soaking up anything Marleau and Thornton communicate is critical, especially if he wants to make the jump to the NHL in 2026-27.
"Super important. You get a little starstruck when you see those guys," Stenberg said. "It's super fun to be on the ice with them, and they're going to try to teach [us] as much as they can."
Last season, Stenberg played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League and had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, the most by an SHL player 18 or younger since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99.
Despite having played on a North American-sized rink before, Stenberg said it had been a while, though he added that he doesn't expect that to be an issue for him to transition quickly.
"I've played some games over the years in North America, so it was not the first time, but it's the first time in a long time," Stenberg said. "I like it more. Things happen faster, things happen more often, so that's fun. Back in Sweden, it's pretty much like puck control during the games. Try to protect the puck and don't take too many risks."
With that faster pace comes more physicality, something Stenberg, who told reporters he currently weighs 190 pounds, acknowledged he needs to be ready for.
"I think it's pretty good (my weight), but I need to be stronger, faster, and stuff like that," Stenberg said. "Maybe [the Sharks will] talk to me and see what they think."