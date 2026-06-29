Ruck twins separated on 1st day of Penguins development camp

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Liam and Markus Ruck are normally attached at the hip, but that changed on Monday.

In their first day of development camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 18-year-old twin brothers were split between two practice groups. Liam, selected in the first round (No. 22) of the 2026 NHL Draft, went first; Markus, a second-round pick (No. 39), joined the next session.

The forwards have gone no longer than four days apart since Markus was born eight minutes ahead of Liam on Feb. 21, 2008, in Osoyoos, British Columbia.

Monday probably didn’t represent a long-term shift that Liam would prefer to avoid.

“It definitely could, but I hope not,” Liam said. “I think we’re both pretty competitive guys, and we compete with each other every day. I think knowing that, we’re going to kind of go on the same trajectory and hopefully come in at the same time. But we’ll see what happens.”

They’ll stay apart before facing each other in a tournament to conclude camp on Friday.

“I think it’s for sure important to learn to play apart from each other,” Markus said. “In case of an injury or we’re not on the same team, for whatever reason, it’s very important to play apart.

“I think it’s good for us. I think we play better together when we’re working off one another. But it’s for sure important to play without each other too.”

In most ways, Liam and Markus are identical; they share interests, and their demeanor is similar. As babies, they were nearly impossible to tell apart, leading their parents to use color-coded bracelets or to paint their toenails.