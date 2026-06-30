Dorofeyev signs 7-year, $77 million contract with Rangers

Forward, who was acquired from Golden Knights on Friday, had 37 goals this season

Dorofeyev

© Ric Tapia/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Pavel Dorofeyev signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the New York Rangers on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $11 million.

Dorofeyev, who could have become a restricted free agent on Wednesday, set an NHL career high in goals (37), assists (27) and points (64) in 82 games for the Vegas Golden Knights this season. The 25-year-old forward also had 16 points (12 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Vegas advance to the Cup Final.

He was traded to the Rangers by the Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas received the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick (No. 92) in the 2026 draft, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Vegas later traded the No. 26 pick to the Montreal Canadiens for the No. 28 pick and a third-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft. It then traded the No. 28 pick to the Anaheim Ducks for the No. 29 pick (defenseman Juho Piiparinen) and a fourth-round selection (No. 117) in the 2026 draft.

Selected by the Golden Knights in the third round (No. 79) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Dorofeyev has 149 points (92 goals, 57 assists) in 231 regular-season games, and 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 31 playoff games.

New York (34-39-9) missed the playoffs for the second straight season after finishing last in the Eastern Conference. It selected defenseman Alberts Smits with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 draft.

Vegas (39-26-17) lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the Cup Final.

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