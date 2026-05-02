3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round, which begins at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

After finishing first in the East and Metropolitan Division during the regular season with 113 points, the Hurricanes (53-22-7) swept the Ottawa Senators in four games in the first round. The Flyers (43-27-12) finished third in the Metropolitan with 98 points, then defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Philadelphia had two days to recover from its series-clinching 1-0 overtime victory in Game 6 at home against Pittsburgh on Wednesday and could be sharper at the start without a long layoff between games.

“I see a lot of excitement to play this game,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “We played two nights ago. We're back at the fire. I’m glad we're getting back (to playing). We've got plenty of rest. We can rest tomorrow, So, we're taking the approach that, ‘Hey, we've been used to it for two months. Don't change our routine.’”

Carolina has had a week off since wrapping up their first-round series with a 4-2 win in Game 4 at Ottawa on April 25, so it will be well rested, but might have to shake off some rust.

“It is what it is,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s been a long break, too long. A couple days are nice. Then, you want to get right back at it and stay in the flow of what the playoffs are about. But it wasn’t the case, so now it is and we’re ready to go.”

This has the potential to be a tight series. The Hurricanes won three of the four games between the teams during the regular season, but each of them went beyond regulation, including three that required shootouts. Philadelphia clinched its first playoff berth since 2020 with a 3-2 shootout victory against Carolina on April 13 in the final game of their regular-season series.

The Hurricanes had already clinched first the conference, so they rested many of their regulars for that game. Each team will be eager to start strong in this series.

“It’s going to be a tight game,” Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “They’re a great team. They hunker down pretty good and don’t give up a lot. So, we’re going to have to wait for our chances and be smart about how we do it. But it’s going to be a tight game.”

“I think we’ve got to be prepared for a hard series and kind of how detailed they are,” Flyers forward Noah Cates said. “I think we're pretty stingy defensively as well. Just expecting, honestly, a battle all over the ice, on the walls, everywhere. You’ve got to just win puck battles, win lines, advance pucks.”