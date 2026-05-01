2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers vs. Hurricanes Eastern 2nd Round preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It is the first time these two teams have met in the postseason. Judging by the regular season, it should be a tight and long series.

The teams played four times and while Carolina won three of the four, each went past regulation.

"We've played four times against them this season, and they've all ended up in overtime," Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov said. "It's going to be hard. At this point, it doesn't matter who you play against. You've just got to focus on your game, do your things and stay disciplined.

They've got young guys and good players. They're a fast team and they've got a good system. We do too, so we'll see who does a better job with that."

The Hurricanes advanced last Saturday by defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre to sweep that best-of-7 series. The Flyers upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, including a 1-0 win in overtime of Game 6 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, have home-ice advantage.

"They're a really good team, play with a lot of pace," Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "We had really good games with them all year. I think we went into extra time every single time we played them. Really excited about the challenge."

Forward Taylor Hall led the Hurricanes in the first round with seven points (two goals, five assists). Forward Logan Stankoven had four goals, scoring in each game of the series, and forward Sebastian Aho had three goals.

Frederik Andersen started all four games, going 4-0 with a 1.10 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout. He allowed five total goals in the series.

"We all know how good Fred can be and maybe he didn't have the season he was hoping for," Carolina defenseman Sean Walker said, The way he has been playing in playoffs so far has been awesome for us. It is so stabilizing for us.

"We know if we give up a chance or something, he is back there making the big saves for us. He's been amazing. It's really helping us a lot for sure."

The Hurricanes went 3-0-1 against Flyers in the regular season and Andersen won his only start, making 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 11.