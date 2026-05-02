Canadiens ‘not here for a ribbon’ entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

Coach says players are ‘hungry’ for 2nd chance to eliminate Lightning after OT loss at home

Montreal Canadiens hungry for game 7 win

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec -- The Montreal Canadiens are in it to win it. They’re in no way prepared to simply reflect on another season of progress just yet.

That’s their mindset entering Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Sunday. It’s their second attempt to win the best-of-7 series after a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 6 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday.

“We’re not here for a ribbon -- we want to move on,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said before they boarded a flight Saturday. “And I think this is where we’ve proved this is where we are now and we worked to get to this spot. You know, you play a (team like) Tampa (Bay) in the first round and you know you’re going to need everything, and we’ve delivered that. And it’s just to keep going.

“It’s a good spot to be in and I think the guys have enjoyed the process and also are hungry to keep moving forward.”

Montreal will be looking for its first playoff series win since 2021, a six-game win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. That edition of the Canadiens, led by goalie Carey Price and defenseman Shea Weber, lost in five games to the Lightning in the Cup Final.

NHL Tonight on the Lightning defeating the Canadiens in overtime to force Game 7

That surprising playoff run proved to be essentially a last hurrah for Price and Weber, but it was an invaluable experience for the likes of forwards Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault.

All six played in the Cup Final that year and are still with the Canadiens following a rebuild that began when St. Louis was hired as interim coach during the 2021-22 season.

After improving each season since three straight last-place finishes in the Atlantic Division, Montreal clinched a playoff berth last season. The Canadiens lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round, but their young roster acquired valuable playoff experience, notably forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov, defenseman Lane Hutson and goalie Jakub Dobes.

They’ve needed every bit of that experience in this series, which has seen each of the first six games decided by one goal, and four requiring overtime. Montreal has yet to trail by more than one.

“Every game in this series has felt like a Game 7 -- it’s tight,” St. Louis said. “… I liked the number of chances we created yesterday, the 2-on-1s. I felt like we were able to find space yesterday, and that’s encouraging.”

On the eve of Game 7, St. Louis feels his young team has the ability to take advantage of its latest opportunity to progress.

“I don’t think it’s one thing, but I think the guys are very confident that we can get the job done,” St. Louis said.

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