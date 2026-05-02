Lightning, Canadiens made Game 6 ‘epic’ even before lone goal was scored

And so, now, we come to this: Game 7 in this memorable Eastern Conference First Round at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday, with the winner punching their ticket to a second round date with the Buffalo Sabres.

A fitting resolution to a best-of-7 series that is tied 3-3 and could not be any tighter.

Both teams have scored 14 goals in the series. Both teams are 2-1 on the road. Every game has been decided by one goal. There have been four overtime games. Only once has a team had a two-goal lead, that being a 2-0 advantage by the Canadiens in Game 4 in a contest the Lightning came back to win 3-2.

Classique.

“It’s been unreal, to be honest,” said Lightning forward Brandon Hagel, who assisted on the winning goal. “Both teams had 106 points during the regular season coming into this series. They’re a really, really good hockey team over there. We’re a really, really good hockey team here. So I don’t think we expected anything else than what’s been going on here.

“They have incredible players. They have everything over there and we have everything over here. So there’s no doubt in my mind that’s why the series is going the way we expected it to.

“There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. That’s just the reality of hockey and the reality of the playoffs.”

Here’s another reality: the last time the Canadiens had the chance to clinch a playoff series on home ice with a capacity crowd on hand was April 24, 2015 when they lost 5-1 to the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round. Montreal still had a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series and went on to eliminate the Senators two days later with a 2-0 victory in Ottawa.

Yes, they did make a run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Lightning in five games. But there were only several thousand fans in Bell Centre for Montreal’s home games that year because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Canadiens up 3-2 in this series and having the opportunity to eliminate Tampa Bay, the buzz throughout the city was electric all day Friday. And when former Canadiens pugilist Chris Nilan carried the ceremonial torch into Bell Centre as part of the Canadiens’ outstanding pregame festivities, the vibe inside the building was off the charts.