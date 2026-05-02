Lightning, Canadiens made Game 6 ‘epic’ even before lone goal was scored

It continued that way for most of the evening, right from the get go when the Canadiens’ Josh Anderson pancaked Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak into the boards just 10 seconds after the opening face-off.
And so it went for 60 minutes of hockey, back and forth, chance after chance. The Lightning hit three goal posts, the Canadiens one. Both goalies, Jakub Dobes of the Canadiens and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning, made save after save, many of the spectacular variety. There were big hits aplenty sprinkled in for good measure. The shots were 28-26 for Tampa Bay after three periods.
This game, at least in regulation, had everything but a goal.
Asked if he’d ever been in a better 0-0 game, Lightning forward Jake Guentzel shook his head.
“Nope,” he said, “that was the best.”
Lightning coach Jon Cooper has been in some classiques himself in the past 14 months. As the coach of Team Canada, there was the 3-2 overtime victory against Team USA in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Two months ago, there was the 2-1 overtime defeat to Team USA in the gold-medal game at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan.
Now this.
“Everyone wants goal scoring,” Cooper said. “That’s what everybody talks about, wanting more goal scoring in the League. But if you watched the game, that game didn’t need a goal. All it needed was one goal to end it. And that’s how exciting it was.
“It was thrilling. It was epic. It was goaltenders making extraordinary saves, players doing things that were of grace and skill and magic, and there was intensity. There were hits. It was everything. And there wasn’t a goal scored yet. Everyone in the building was on the edge of their seats.
“And I think, I guess, that’s how epic games become epic.”
And, in this case, un Classique.