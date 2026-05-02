Marner coming up clutch in 1st playoffs with Golden Knights

In Game 6, he set up a goal by Howden to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period, scored to give them a 2-0 lead in the second and scored to give them a 4-1 lead in the third. He led Vegas with seven shots on goal.
"Yeah, it was his best game of the series," Tortorella said. "He just looked comfortable. I thought 'Howds' with him, it looked like a really good line. 'Mitchy' has been doing a lot of little things people don't understand, some small little plays, but he had some big plays tonight that everybody could see.
"Really good for him for his confidence going into the next series."
Marner's first goal summed up his new situation. The Golden Knights dominated the Mammoth on an epic shift, holding the puck in the offensive zone, changing personnel while their opponents were stuck, wearing them down with depth and playoff grit.
And Marner reaped the reward in the end.
"All four lines contributed throughout this series," Marner said. "There was different moments that we needed every line to step up and come in big, and every line did that. Yeah, this is what I hoped for. Now there's a lot more work to keep going."
Marner sat next to captain Mark Stone on the podium after the game. It was interesting to watch him as Stone spoke about the Golden Knights, who fell behind 2-1 in the series, took a 3-2 lead with two comeback OT wins and then finished off the Mammoth.
"We've been here before," Stone said. "We don't have the panic. Maybe some teams do. We can calm ourselves pretty quickly. You look at Games 4 and 5, it got away from us a little bit. We were able to calm ourselves down, tie the game and win it in overtime.
"Tonight was a little more flawless I'd say. When they scored to make it 2-1, we got right back on the saddle. It got loud in there. Same thing. The (fourth) line goes out there, wins a draw, gets the puck to the net and really, you could tell our bench gets some confidence after that."
Marner nodded along the whole time.