Marner coming up clutch in 1st playoffs with Golden Knights

Marner spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. He put up big numbers. Last season, he set an NHL career high and ranked fifth in the League with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games.

Toronto made the playoffs each season of Marner's tenure, if you include the qualifying round in 2020 when the format changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Maple Leafs won only two series and lost six Game 7s, and Marner took a chunk of the blame.

From 2022-25, he had 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 28 games in Games 1-4 of a series but six assists in 14 games in Games 5-7. He had one assist in the final three games of a seven-game loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round last year.

It was time for a change.

Marner went to Vegas in a trade July 1 and signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value). He joined a team that had won the Stanley Cup in 2023 and 12 playoff rounds since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18, one behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the League lead in that span.

The adjustment hasn't been easy. New city. New team. Marner has bounced around the lineup, playing all kinds of different roles, including playing center for essentially the first time in his NHL career. That has continued since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach March 29.

In the regular season, Marner had 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 81 games -- great for most players, but a 22-point drop-off for him. General manager Kelly McCrimmon praised him for all the little things he did and how he made the Golden Knights a better team.

In the first four games against Utah, he had three assists. Amid a lot of shuffling by Vegas, he moved from first-line left wing to second-line center and was replaced by Shea Theodore as the quarterback of the first power-play unit.

But in Games 5 and 6?

He had four points (two goals, two assists).

In Game 5, he helped win a puck battle on the penalty kill to set up the winning short-handed goal by Brett Howden in a 5-4 double overtime victory.