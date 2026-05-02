Mammoth 'believe in the future' despite being eliminated in West 1st Round

Utah accomplished so much on and off the ice in its second season in the NHL. After the Mammoth’s first Stanley Cup Playoff series ended with a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Delta Center on Friday, the fans stood, cheered and waved their rally towels.

But this was not the time to talk about the feel-good story.

“I hate excuses,” Tourigny said. “I hate taking the easy way out. I told you all year, failure makes you stronger. You learn from it, and it makes you better. But in order to make sure that happens, it has to hurt. I don’t even want to feel good about it. I want that to hurt, and I want to learn from it.”

Utah took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, then lost three in a row.

The Mammoth held a third-period lead in each of the first five games, but they lost 4-2 in Game 1, 5-4 in overtime in Game 4 and 5-4 in double overtime in Game 5.

“It’s a terrible feeling, and it’s only going to make us better,” Utah captain Clayton Keller said. “When you lose and you go through that pain, that’s when you learn the most, not when you win.”

What was the difference?

“I think experience,” said Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Eight Utah players made their playoff debuts in this series.

Center Nick Schmaltz had played four playoff games entering the series, all as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017.

Keller and forward Lawson Crouse each had played nine playoff games entering the series, all with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 with no fans at Rogers Place in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023 and were loaded with playoff veterans.

“They know how to win,” Sergachev said. “They won not a long time ago. They play well. Even though sometimes we were outplaying them, they were still in the game, and they were never out of it because of their experience, and in the right moments, they put the game away. So, I think maybe that’s the difference.

“But I believe in the future we’re going to be there.”