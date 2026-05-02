Sabres ‘hoping it’s just a start’ after winning 1st playoff series in 19 years

That, in so many ways, was the key message on Friday, the takeaway from winning a game and a series, erasing yet another drought from the record books. The Sabres were not just happy to be there, not just happy for the participation trophy of finally, finally making the playoffs. They were out for more than a postseason cameo.

“It’s one step in the right direction,” Alex Tuch said. “That’s it. Every team sets out in training camp to try to be the best at the end of the year, try to hoist the Stanley Cup, so obviously that’s a goal for our team as well.

“We’re one round in the playoffs -- in our eyes we haven’t done anything yet. We’re going to enjoy this win, this series win, we’re going to move on and be ready for whoever we play next. Because we’re hoping it’s a long road ahead for us.”

The Sabres jumped on the Bruins early in Game 6, trying to leave no doubt about their intentions, trying to keep any nerves at bay. They scored just 3:25 into the first period, a cross-ice pass from Dahlin finding Tuch left alone by the crease.

They doubled their lead on a shot by Mattias Samuelsson -- he of the game-winner in Game 1 -- at 12:26 of the first period from the top of the left circle.

It took the wind out of the building.

And though David Pastrnak cut their lead in half at 1:54 of the second period, forcing a turnover and finishing it off with a goal from just above the left face-off dot, and though the Bruins pushed through much of the third period, the Sabres ultimately were the better team, the more talented team, the team that was moving on.

“It’s a group that hasn’t been here,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “I told them we were going to win the game. I said, ‘We are going to win the series. We’re going to win the game. We’ve got to do some things better, but we’re going to win the game.’”

There are kids in college, kids who are no longer kids, who had never seen their Sabres win a single playoff series. Kids whose whole concept of the Sabres was as a wish, a hope, with no fulfillment, no payoff.

They got that on Friday.

Their Sabres were headed to the second round, set to face either the Montreal Canadiens or the Tampa Bay Lightning. The last time that had happened, the Sabres winning a series, was May 6, 2007, six days before Sabres forward Zach Benson would turn 2 years old.

Nineteen years later, Benson would score the goal to seal the win, putting the Sabres up 3-1 after Josh Doan tracked down a puck in the corner ahead of Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, throwing it back to Benson left alone in the slot.

After that, there was little question.

It was the Sabres night, the Sabres series, a win 19 years in the making.

“Unbelievable,” Tuch said. “Yeah, really special. Feels like it's been a long time coming. I know ‘Dahls’ has been here a little bit longer than me, but for me it's been five long years and waiting for something special to happen, and we're hoping it's just a start.”