Hurricanes’ top line confident ‘offense will come’ in Eastern 2nd Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have reached the Eastern Conference Second Round, still awaiting their next opponent, despite receiving little offense from their most productive line during the regular season.

Sebastian Aho finished with three goals, including two empty-net goals in Game 4, during Carolina’s first-round sweep of the Ottawa Senators. Seth Jarvis assisted on each of those empty-net goals, his only points in the series. Andrei Svechnikov had 18 shots on goal but was held off the score sheet throughout.

“That last game, they were great,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said, referring to the Hurricanes’ 4-2 win in Game 4 on Saturday. “In the third period, they were all over it. You watch that whole third period, it was just chance after chance. They took over that game for us at the right time.”

Carolina will play the winner of the first-round series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, which the Flyers lead 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360, TVAS). In the meantime, the Hurricanes’ top line feels energized by its play in the first round, when it was usually matched against Ottawa’s line of Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux.

Stutzle, who led the Senators with 83 points (34 goals, 49 assists) in 80 regular-season games, was limited to one assist in the series.

“That was something where we were struggling a little bit in the regular season, so it was nice to have that part of our game going and being responsible,” Jarvis said. “The offense will come, but to be able to shore up our defensive side of the game was huge.”

The three expect to provide more offense in the second round, regardless of opponent. They combined for nine shots on goal (including five from Aho) and 20 shot attempts in Game 4.

“I thought we played good,” Svechnikov said. “We tried to find those good moments in the offensive zone. I thought I had some good looks, some good moments creating as well.”