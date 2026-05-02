Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 3 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the starting times and national broadcast information for Sunday’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the First Round Game 7 between Montreal and Tampa Bay, and the Second Round Game 1 between Minnesota and Colorado.

Sunday, May 3

• The start time for Game 7 of the First Round series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning has been set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3, in Tampa. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3, in Denver. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360, CBC and TVA Sports.