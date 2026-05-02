Vasilevskiy on mission for Lightning entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

He certainly did that, no matter the motivation.

“He has a history of that,” Cooper said when asked about Vasilevskiy’s ability to rebound after a stumble. “And as I’ve watched him on numerous occasions, the bigger the stakes, the more intense the game, he seems to rise to the occasion.”

To Cooper’s point: It was Vasilevskiy’s second career shutout in a game in which the Lightning could have been eliminated, joining Ben Bishop (2015) as their only goalies to ever accomplish the feat.

It’s a reason why there will be so much focus on him in Game 7, not that he’ll admit there is any.

Let’s give props to Canadiens rookie goalie Jakub Dobes too; through the first six games, there has been little margin to choose from between the two goalies, let alone their teams. Their respective goals-against averages symbolize that (Dobes 2.19; Vasilevskiy 2.20), but there is an enormous gap when it comes to experience. Vasilevskiy is on a path to the Hockey Hall of Fame, helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021), the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP (2021); and the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie (2018-19); for which he is finalist again this season.

Will that be enough on its own to end Tampa Bay’s streak of being eliminated in the first round three consecutive times? That’s one of the more intriguing storylines heading into Game 7.

Let’s be clear about one thing too -- in Vasy’s World, there are times when the veteran goalie, considered one of the funnier players by his teammates, does give the outside world a rare peek of emotion, high and low.

Remember the Stadium Series against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1 when he and counterpart Jeremy Swayman dropped the gloves for the most famous goalie fight in recent memory?

Asked afterward if he’d ever been in a scrap before, he replied, “Just on the street, yes. It's not the same.”

“That was just an experience of a lifetime," he added about the Swayman bout. “I'll remember that for a long time. It was unreal.”

Much like his performance was in Game 6, in this case when it came to stopping pucks, not throwing punches. The Lightning will be looking for him to do the same Sunday.

Given it’s the only first-round series still to be decided, the entire hockey world will be watching. But Vasilevskiy won’t be paying attention to the hype before the puck is dropped, be it praise or criticism. As he revealed after Game 6, those thoughts are blocked out.

It’s all part of Vasy’s world.

“It comes from experience,” he said. “I mean, obviously, I mean, for sure, I’m losing it during the season. I’m a human too.

“But if I do, I do that by myself.”

Whatever works. Because in Vasy’s World, it does more often than not.