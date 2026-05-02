Mammoth lose West 1st Round to Golden Knights, inability to hold leads among factors

3. Inexperience showed
One of the biggest storylines heading into the series was the inexperience of the Mammoth versus the playoff pedigree of the Golden Knights.
After Game 6, Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said, "(Clayton Keller) and (Nick Schmaltz), when the series started, they were kind of, 'That's not the same, it's just not the same hockey. It's just different.'"
Eight players made their playoff debuts in the series for the Mammoth and for others like Keller and Lawson Crouse, their only playoff experience prior to this season came with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 with no fans in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utah responded well to the challenge early on, but their inexperience most likely played a factor in their inability to close out games and ultimately led to their elimination.