Mammoth lose West 1st Round to Golden Knights, inability to hold leads among factors

Here are five reasons why the Mammoth were eliminated:

1. Inability to close out games

The Mammoth held leads in the third period in each of the first five games of the series only to lose three of them. The two biggest losses came in Games 4 and 5, when the Mammoth held a 2-1 lead in the series.

In Game 4, Brett Howden scored with 9:35 left in the third period to force overtime. Shea Theodore would go on to score for the Golden Knights at 19:08 of overtime to even the series.

In Game 5, the Mammoth were ahead until the final minute when Pavel Dorofeyev scored the game-tying goal with 53 seconds left in regulation. Howden scored the game winner at 5:28 of double overtime to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 series lead.