Flyers gained 'a lot of belief' following March road trip prior to playoffs

"I felt like a little swagger was back."

It was hard-earned, with two one-goal wins that went past regulation.

It began at the Ducks on March 18. After letting a 2-0 lead slip away, they rallied to win 3-2 on Noah Cates' overtime goal.

The next day against the Kings, they overcame two one-goal deficits to tie the game midway through the second period, then won it 4-3 on shootout goals from Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras.

They capped the trip at the Sharks on March 21, with third-period goals by Christian Dvorak, and Travis Sanheim and Cates each scoring an empty-net goal in a 4-1 victory.

It was one of four times this season that a road team played the three California teams consecutively and went undefeated.

"I think that West Coast trip for us was like a make-or-break for our season," defenseman Cam York said. "We felt like if we were able to get points in every game that we had a really good chance at the playoffs.

"We brought playoff intensity to those three games, and I think it showed in terms of the locker room, and how it felt. We were just so detailed about our game. Guys were focused, guys were dialed in, and when everyone's on the same page like that and has the same mindset of we want to get this done, I feel like you can get it done. ... Everyone was just so dialed in there."

It was more than just how they played, however. After playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on March 14, they left enough time for some team-building activities on the West Coast before the work started.

And one of them was a serious workout of York's credit card.

The defenseman had signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract ($5.15 million average annual value) on July 7. But he waited a bit to celebrate the new deal with his teammates.

"Every guy that signs a big contract in the offseason, you got to have a team dinner at some point in the year," said York, an Anaheim native. "I waited until the California trip, so I had my team dinner in California, and that was a ton of fun."