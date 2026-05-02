Bruins lose East 1st Round to Sabres, home woes among factors

Here are five reasons why the Bruins were eliminated:

1. Not much help for Swayman

The Bruins being ousted had nothing to do with goaltending. Jeremy Swayman did his part throughout the series (2.91 goals-against average, .906 save percentage), despite being pulled in the third period of a 6-1 loss in Game 4. Swayman displayed his frustration toward his teammates as he left the ice.

“At least one guy (was motivated), right?” Sturm said.

The Bruins responded to Swayman’s message with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 5 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Swayman made 22 saves in Game 6 on Friday, but his teammates in front of him were held to one goal for the third time in the series.

Swayman has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goalie, after he went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage in 54 games during the regular season.

2. Home woes

After tying the Carolina Hurricanes in the regular season for the most home wins in the League (29), the Bruins lost each of their three playoff games at TD Garden. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy, an alternate captain, described his team’s play at home against the Sabres as “not acceptable.” Sturm said he thought maybe his players felt too much pressure on home ice.

“I don’t know exactly what it is,” McAvoy said. “We can talk a big game in here about how excited we are, and for whatever reason we were awesome at home this year. (But) we didn’t do it when it mattered the most. I don’t know if it’s a maturity thing, it it’s we just weren’t ready to go, details, I’m not exactly sure. They got the jump on us all three times.”