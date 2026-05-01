Andersen vs. Vladar goalie matchup in Eastern Conference Second Round

Breakaway dekes: Andersen gave up 21 “breakaway” goals in the regular-season sample of 100 goals, and while that includes partial breakaways and even some 1-on-1 chances in zone, it’s more than double the 10.2-percent average for more than 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. Clearly some of that is the Hurricanes giving up 71 such chances on Andersen, third most in the NHL, but there are trends worth noting. Though the obvious shooting targets are high glove (six goals), especially since he uses a lower “handshake” glove position, Andersen does a nice job of matching speed on long breakaways and forcing players to deke if they want to score. Dekes accounted for 13 of those 21 goals, and only two of those were put back between the five-hole. The Ottawa Senators only got part of that memo, evidently; they tried to finish all five 1-on-1 chances with dekes between Andersen’s pads, which are shorter than with most goalies, and failed to convert on any.

Work from down low: Andersen gave up 22 goals on plays and passes across the middle of the ice, which is slightly below the 22.1-percent average, but 16 came below the hash marks. That includes some of the 23 goals on plays from below the goal line or bottom of the face-off circles, two trends that stress the importance of attacking low. The trend continued in the first round, with three of the five goals coming on plays that forced him to work into and off his posts, including his only clean-shot goal of the series on a rush shot off the right wing by Senators forward Dylan Cozens from just above the bottom of the circles that appeared to catch him preparing to transition into his post and ended up going under the pads.

Elevate on low laterals: Though Andersen sometimes squares up on rush chances and plays out of the corner in a way that increases the rotation and distance required to push across on passes across the middle of the ice, he tends to use good play-reading and neutral positioning to give himself a chance to at least get his backside pad across. So it’s important to elevate quick shots on the other end of those low plays. Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk failed to do so on a back-door chance to win Game 2 in the first overtime, and Andersen got just enough of it with the edge of his pad to keep the game going.

Back the other way: Against-the-grain breakaway shots accounted for 34.5 percent of last season’s tracked goals, and while the total was down to 28 percent this season, that’s still well above the 18.5-percent average and two of five goals in the first round were off those types of chances. Off the rush, Andersen can get a little flat with his backward flow at times, which leaves the back shoulder off angle as shooters get deeper into the zone, something that can be exacerbated by his conservative depth. Add in a tendency to hold his blocker lower and it’s not a shock four of five clean goals were high to that side coming down the opposite wing. It is also possible to catch him moving. He has a tendency to slide a bit more on passes to the faceoff dots and below than many of his peers. It leaves him susceptible to quick plays and passes in the other direction.

Blocker side? Seeing four of five goals in the playoffs so far go in blocker side might raise an eyebrow but it wasn’t as if the Senators were targeting that side with their clean looks, even if some of the regular season tracking suggests it might be a good idea.

Get out on the rush: The numbers aren’t as lopsided as three seasons ago, when 64 percent of tracked goals came from rush chances, but at 45 percent this season, Andersen was still well more than the 35-percent average behind a Carolina team that didn’t surrender a lot of shots but does tend to give up good looks in transition. That number was down to 35.7 percent of the chances in the first round, and Andersen only gave up the one goal between the pads on the somewhat routine shot from Cozens off the wing.