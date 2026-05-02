Top storylines heading into 2nd round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming into focus.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers get going in their Eastern Conference Second Round series on Saturday, with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).

The Atlantic Division side of the East bracket is not set yet; the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will play Game 7 of their first-round series at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The winner will face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round.

We know the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild will open the Western Conference Second Round with Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS, CBC), and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks on the Pacific Division side. The start of that series is still to be determined.

Even though the bracket isn't fully set yet, the second round gets going Saturday, which means it's time to look ahead to some of the top storylines we're following as the playoffs roll on and the field continues to shrink, the Stanley Cup coming more into focus.