Hurricanes to play Flyers in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The Hurricanes advanced by defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday to sweep the best-of-7 series.

The Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division, will have home-ice advantage against the Flyers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan. Philadelphia advanced by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in overtime in Game 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday to win the series 4-2.

Forward Taylor Hall led the Hurricanes in the first round with seven points (two goals, five assists). Forward Logan Stankoven had four goals, including scoring in each game of the series, and forward Sebastian Aho had three goals.

Frederik Andersen started all four games, going 4-0 with a 1.10 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout.

The Hurricanes went 3-0-1 against Flyers this season with each game being decided after regulation. Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two goals and an assist. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin had a goal and two assists, and Seth Jarvis had two goals.

Andersen won his only start, making 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win on Oct. 11. Brandon Bussi was 1-0-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .918 save percentage, and Pyotr Kochetkov, who has not played since Dec. 20 because of hip surgery, allowed three goals on 18 shots in a 4-3 shootout win on Dec. 13.

Forward Trevor Zegras had six points (three goals, three assists) in four games against the Hurricanes, and Travis Konecny had three assists. Jamie Drysdale, Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov each had a goal and an assist.

Dan Vladar was 1-0-1 with a 1.86 GAA and .931 save percentage, allowing four goals on 58 shots, and Samuel Ersson was 0-0-2 with a 3.24 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Philadelphia and Carolina have never played each other in the playoffs.