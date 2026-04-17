Senators lean on playoff experience entering Game 1 against Hurricanes

OTTAWA -- Experience was the theme echoing through the locker room Friday morning for the Ottawa Senators, who wrapped up their final practice before playing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

It’s a more seasoned Senators group than the one that played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago, marking Ottawa’s first appearance in eight seasons -- and one that believes it’s better prepared for what’s ahead.

After a first-round exit in six games last season against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa faces a Carolina team accustomed to the postseason spotlight. The Hurricanes (53-22-7), the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division, are in the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

“Obviously, you always look back at those times,” Senators center Tim Stutzle said. “Just gets really exciting. And yeah, I think obviously it helps us a lot coming into the series. We all maybe (were) a little bit too hyped up (last year), took too many penalties.

“We’ve got to find a way to be really excited, but also just keep playing our game and keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”

The Senators (44-27-11) enter the postseason on a high, having gone 16-5-4 since the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics to clinch the second wild card from the East.

“It’s exciting,” Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said. “We achieved one goal of ours. Now we have an opportunity to set the stage for another. But I know my focus, our team’s focus is nothing past Game 1.”

Tkachuk said the Senators have tried to pattern their game after that of the Hurricanes.

“Day in and day out, it’s always a grind of the game, and that’s something that we’ve looked up to, and just try to emulate,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of similarities on the offensive and defensive side of the puck. It’s just going to be a grind, it’s going to be a chess match.”