Ullmark vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern Conference 1st Round

Get out on the rush: The numbers nearly aren’t as lopsided as three seasons ago, when 64 percent of the tracked goals came off rush chances, but even at 45 percent this season, Andersen is still well above the 35 percent average behind a Carolina team that doesn’t surrender a lot of shots but does tend to give up good looks in transition.

Staring down the goalie: Andersen gave up 21 “breakaway” goals in this tracked sample of 100 goals, and while that includes partial breakaway and even some 1-on-1 chances in zone, it’s more than double the 10.2-percent tracked average in this project. Clearly some of that is on Carolina giving up 71 such chances on Andersen, third most in the NHL, but there are trends worth noting within that. While the obvious shooting targets are high glove (six goals) -- since he has a more neutral “handshake” glove position -- and blocker (three goals), Andersen does a nice job of matching speed on long breakaways and forcing players to deke. The key in both cases may be going against the grain (nine of 12 goals).

Back the other way: Those against-the-grain breakaway goals are part of a larger trend during the past two seasons. After accounting for 34.5 percent last regular season, the total was down to 28 percent this season, but still well above the 18.5-percent average. The goals came on a wide variety of plays. Off the rush, Andersen can get a little flat with his backward flow at times, which leaves the back shoulder off angle as shooters get deeper into the zone, something that can be exacerbated by his conservative depth. Add in a tendency to hold his blocker lower and it’s not a shock four of five clean goals were high to that side coming down the opposite wing. It is also possible to catch him moving, with a tendency to slide a bit more than many peers on passes to the faceoff dots and below. It leaves him susceptible to quick plays and passes in the other direction when he does.

Lateral low and elevate: Andersen gave up 22 goals on plays and passes across the middle of the ice, which is slightly below the 22.1-percent average, but 16 came below the hash marks. That includes some of the 23 goals on plays from below the goal line or bottom of the circles. Each trend stresses the importance of attacking down low. Though Andersen sometimes squares up on rush chances and plays out of the corner in a way that increases the rotation and distance required to push across, for the most part he uses good play reading and neutral positioning to give himself a chance by at least getting a pad across, making it important to elevate quick shots on the other end of those low plays.