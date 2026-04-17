The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference First Round between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings.
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings vs. Avalanche Western 1st Round preview
Kopitar, Los Angeles looks to start long run; No. 1 seed Colorado out to complete dominant season
© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
(2WC) Los Angeles Kings vs. (1C) Colorado Avalanche
Kings: 35-27-20
Avalanche: 55-16-11
Season series: COL: 3-0-0; LAK: 0-3-0
Game 1: Sunday at Colorado, 3 p.m. ET (HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS)
The Colorado Avalanche have already won a few awards for their magnificent regular season. Now they’re vying for the fourth Stanley Cup in their history and the quest begins against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Avalanche won the Central Division, the Western Conference and the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in the NHL.
Nathan MacKinnon won the “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the most regular-season goals, an NHL career-high 53 for the center. Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. The Avalanche allowed 203 goals over 82 games.
“We’ve always been a dangerous offensive team, whether we’re finishing top five in the League, usually because of some of the players that we have and the way we play and the style we play. We tend to create a lot of offense, so that’s something we’ve been proud of over the years. Then improving on the defensive side of it, we’ve become a stingier team and harder to play against, is goal No. 1. So, that one means a lot,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the Jennings. “It’s good for those guys, they’ve both been exceptional all year, the team’s defended well and consistently in front of them, so I like that award as much as any other one.”
Though the Avalanche clinched a playoff berth on March 20, the Kings had to fight to make it, clinching their postseason berth on April 13. The Kings had an eight-game point streak (6-0-2) before a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
In the playoffs for the fifth straight season, the Kings must deal with the Avalanche after they played the Edmonton Oilers the past four first rounds (losing each time).
“We’re going to have to weather the storm,” Kings coach D.J. Smith said. “There are going to be times when they’re really going to come at us. They have five, six, seven of the best players in the world over there, but the one thing we’ve always been able to do is play defense. We’re going to have to defend real hard and then when we get opportunities we’re going to have to sting them.”
The Kings come in with extra motivation: this is the final postseason for center Anze Kopitar, who’s already announced he’ll retire at the end of this season after a 20-season career with Los Angeles. He won the Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.
“It didn’t really hit yet, and it won’t until it’s done then,” Kopitar said of this final run. “We’re focusing on obviously the Colorado team now and go from there.”
The Avalanche and Kings played three times this season, but they haven’t squared off in the playoffs since 2001-02. It’s time for the two to get reacquainted.
“Just continue to ramp it up,” Avalanche forward Brock Nelson said. “The last couple of weeks the talk has been building the game, building the mindset and mentality of what it takes in the playoffs and how that margin for error is razor thin. I’m sure we’ll watch some film, pick up some tendencies, different things from our games (against the Kings) earlier this year, maybe things they’ve done recently in their games and then get at it.”
The Avalanche expect to have their full roster available for Game 1 of the postseason. The status of the Kings injured players is not known.
Game breakers
Kings: The Kings acquired that when they got Artemi Panarin in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. Panarin had 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games for the Rangers before joining the Kings, getting 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 26 games. He’s a big addition to the Kings’ top forward line as well as their power play, where he already has six points (two goals, four assists). The 34-year-old’s numbers are down from the career-high 120 points he had with the Rangers in 2023-24, but he can still make plenty of things happen.
Avalanche: MacKinnon continues to be, well, MacKinnon. The veteran forward is coming off another tremendous season with 127 points (53 goals, 74 assists), third in the NHL behind Connor McDavid of the Oilers (138) and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (130). With MacKinnon, you always know what you get: speed, power and a whole lot of finish. The 30-year-old’s career-high in goals this season tops the 51 he had with the Avalanche in 2023-24.
Goaltending
Kings: Darcy Kuemper wasn’t as stellar this season as he was in 2024-25, but he’s still giving the Kings solid goaltending. The 35-year-old was 19-14-15 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 50 starts this season. Or do the Kings go with the hot hand? Backup Anton Forsberg put some of the best numbers of his career, going 16-12-5 with a 2.57 GAA., .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 games (31 starts).
Avalanche: Colorado split its goalie duties this season, so we’ll see who gets the start in the playoffs. Wedgewood, who’s been a backup for several years, got the bulk of this season’s starts and was outstanding, going 31-6-6 with a 2.02 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts in 45 games (43 starts). The Avalanche could also turn to Mackenzie Blackwood, who was 23-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts in 39 games (36 starts).
Numbers to know:
Kings: Adrian Kempe has 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) through his first 28 career playoff games with the Kings. He needs one point to join Wayne Gretzky (47 points) and Bernie Nicholls (32) as the third player to register 30 or more through his first 30 career postseason games with the Kings.
Avalanche: Brent Burns played playoff series against the Kings in the 2016 and 2014 First Round and the 2013 second round. His five postseason goals against the Kings are tied with Dana Murzyn for the NHL’s third-highest total by a defenseman behind Evan Bouchard (7) and Al MacInnis (6).
They said it
“They have the good players; they finished first in the regular season but we’re a scrappy team. We keep it close with everybody and that can really frustrate them. If we play our style, it’s going to be a tight series, it’s going to be tight games, so we’re looking forward to it. In the playoffs it comes down to that, it comes down to one shot. You never know which way it’s going to go. We have the utmost belief in our group of guys that we can pull off anything.” -- Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke
“Just the mentality of this group throughout the year has been great. Feels right from the start of training camp we set out on a mission to be the best team. Play the right way and give ourselves the best chance to win each and every night, no matter the ups and downs and different parts of the year, guys going down with injuries, and everybody stepping up and finding a way. We put ourselves in the best possible spot to go out there and set out for the main goal to win the Stanley cup and it starts on Sunday.” -- Nelson
Will win if…
Kings: They buy into that scrappiness that’s gotten them to this point and get very, very stingy on defense. The Kings allowed 2.90 goals per game this season, eighth in the NHL. That’s great, but the Avalanche are scored a League-best 3.63 goals per game. Yep, it’s a tall task facing the Kings but they’re good at grinding teams down and keeping the score low. They’ll need that in the first round.
Avalanche: They keep doing what they’re doing. Seriously, when you’ve gone through the regular season as well as the Avalanche have, why change a thing? The Avalanche are playoff tested. Several players remain from their Stanley Cup win in 2022, and Nazem Kadri, also on that team, was acquired at the NHL Trade Deadline. Outside of their power play, which is surprisingly not great (17.1 percent, 27th in the League), the Avalanche are ranked No. 1 in several team categories, including goals against, goals for and penalty kill.
How they look
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicholas Roy
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nick Blankenberg, Zakhar Barkadov, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: None