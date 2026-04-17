Martone has fans on both sides of 1st-Round series between Flyers, Penguins

Since debuting March 31, two days after signing a three-year, entry-level contract, the 19-year-old has energized the Flyers with 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in nine games.

"I just kind of hopped in, learned the systems in one day," Martone said. "(The coaches) did a great job with me, talking about the systems that are in place. I've learned every single day, and the guys here have done a great job."

Martone said the foundation for that success was laid this season at Michigan State, where he led the Spartans with 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games.

"I just really found my identity as a player and who I need to be to be successful," he said. "Coach (Adam) Nightingale really forced on me to play below the hash marks, play in front of the net. I think another thing that he told me when I got there is if I want to play at the NHL level, I'm going to have to play at a faster pace, I'm going to have to get faster, and that's something that I really worked on there."

At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds as an 18-year-old, Martone dominated the Ontario Hockey League in 2024-25, with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games with Brampton.

He thought he was working hard, but his first few days of preseason practice at Michigan State showed him what hard work truly was.

"I think he had a hard time making it through the first couple weeks of practice," Nightingale said. "There was just an adjustment for him.

"Playing like a power forward, you've got to be strong, you've got to be heavy on the puck and you've got to move your feet. You've got to be able to play with some pace and get to the inside, not play on the outside, and protect the puck. Really be great from the top of the circles down. I thought he did a really good job."

While the coaching staff worked with Martone on the ice, the off-ice work was led by Michigan State director of athletic performance Will Morlock. With four days each week of practice and gym time, Morlock's role is vital for the program.

And Martone bought right in.

"He kind of is the mastermind behind all the work," Martone said. "He does so much for that program. And just talking to him, it was, we want to put on the right weight and the right strength. ... He made a program for me, and we kind of went along with it the whole year."

Martone said the result was him ending the season eight pounds heavier while losing four percent of his body fat.

"That's something that I needed and something that I noticed a big difference, just being able to have more endurance in games and be able to last longer," he said.