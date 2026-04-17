Ducks youth movement leads to long-awaited return to Stanley Cup Playoffs

“Obviously, the last few years were tough. We weren’t winning very many games, but you can see the progress we made over those years and how bad everyone wanted to turn it around,” LaCombe said. “You can see it now, and it’s a testament to how hard everybody worked over the summer, and we were ready to play this year. I think we had the confidence that we were going to make the playoffs.”

The Ducks have been led offensively this season by Carlsson (67 points; 29 goals, 38 assists) and forward Cutter Gauthier (team-leading 69 points; 41 goals, 28 assists), who was the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired in a trade for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Jan. 8, 2024.

Sennecke, a 20-year-old rookie, is third on the team with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists), LaCombe is fourth with 58

(10 goals, 48 assists) and Terry is fifth with 57 (19 goals, 38 assists).

Dostal is 30-20-4 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .888 save percentage for Anaheim (43-33-6), which finished third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the second-place Oilers.

“We’ve formed a lot of great relationships and bonds that make us so close,” LaCombe said. “Just to be able to do it together and just to be in the (playoffs) is exciting for us, and we couldn’t be happier where we are.”