Olczyk sees Avalanche, Hurricanes battling in Stanley Cup Final

Carolina, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing the regular season with 113 points, plays Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Ottawa, the second wild card into the playoffs from the East, had 97 points this season.

The winner of that series will play the winner of the first-round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, who each finished with 98 points, 15 fewer than Carolina.

"It's time now for Carolina," Olczyk told NHL.com. "Come on, it's time. I mean, Ottawa looks like it can really do some damage in the playoffs. At the right time they're playing the right way, but for Carolina, it's right there for them. For Carolina, there are no excuses. We know how great 'Roddy' is. He's one of the best coaches. They've got checking lines. They've got scorers. They've got defensive defensemen. It's there for them. I won't be surprised if Ottawa wins because I've liked Ottawa for a while, but that would be considered an upset, 110 percent."

Olczyk said the same about an upset if the Avalanche were to lose to the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round. Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy as top team in the NHL during the regular season with 121 points. The Kings got into the playoffs as the second wild card in the West with 90 points.

Olczyk will be in Denver to call Game 1 at Ball Arena on Sunday with Kenny Albert and Brian Boucher (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

But as much as he thinks it'll be an upset if the Kings can take out the Avalanche in the first round, Olczyk doesn't think the path for the top team in the NHL is as smooth as is for the Hurricanes.

If Colorado advances, it will play the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. Dallas was third in the League this season with 112 points; Minnesota was seventh with 104.

"It is Colorado and I think all roads go through there in the Western Conference," Olczyk said, "but they'll have their hands full in the first round and whoever comes out of that other series, Dallas or Minnesota, it's going to be a battle and a half. It's different. That's just the way it is. Everybody has to play the hand they're dealt."

Though the Avalanche are the favorites in the West, Olczyk also has his eyes on the Vegas Golden Knights after watching them go 7-0-1 since John Tortorella took over as coach for Bruce Cassidy on March 29.

Vegas scored 4.13 goals per game and allowed 1.88 in its last eight games of the regular season to finish first in the Pacific Division with 95 points.