NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Brock Nelson, F, COL

Nelson, who’s third on the Avalanche in goals (33) behind Nathan MacKinnon (leads NHL with 53) and Martin Necas (38), has had four different seasons with at least 33 goals in his career. Nelson was held without a goal during the 2025 playoffs for Colorado but has bounced back with a career-high nine game-winning goals this season (tied for third in NHL) and will be relied upon for secondary scoring if the Avalanche make a deep postseason run. Per NHL EDGE stats, Nelson ranks highly among forwards in high-danger and midrange goals, high-danger and midrange SOG, 20-plus mph speed bursts and total skating distance. -- Jensen

Artemi Panarin, F, LAK

Acquired by the Kings from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4, Panarin was tied with linemate Adrian Kempe for their most points (26 in 24 games) from Panarin’s debut to the end of the regular season. Panarin, who has 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists) in 73 career playoff games, has played mostly with Kempe and center Anze Kopitar, who is playing his final NHL season; that trio has outscored opponents 18-9 when on the ice together at 5-on-5 since March 1. Per NHL EDGE stats, Panarin leads all forwards in long-range SOG (51) and ranks highly at the position in midrange SOG, midrange goals, long-range goals, average shot speed and offensive zone time percentage. -- Perlowitz