NHL.com identifies a series X-factor for each team entering the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Luukkonen, Raddysh, Cooley could be difference-makers in respective series
© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators
Nikolaj Ehlers, F, CAR
The Hurricanes wing, who signed with them in the offseason, could provide much-needed goal-scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ehlers has scored 26 goals this season, including a career-high 10 power-play goals, and had seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight postseason games for the Winnipeg Jets last year. Per NHL EDGE stats, Ehlers ranks highly among forwards in hardest shot, average shot speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts, offensive zone time percentage, midrange shots on goal, long-range SOG and long-range goals. -- Pete Jensen
Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
The Senators defenseman has emerged as one of the NHL’s top workhorses at the position and set NHL career highs in goals (14 in 67 games), even-strength points (32) and average ice time (24:50 per game; eighth in entire NHL) this season. He also won the gold medal with the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Per NHL EDGE stats, Sanderson ranks among the defenseman leaders in all three major shots by location categories, as well as hardest shot, average shot speed, max skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts and offensive zone time percentage. -- Troy Perlowitz
Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF
The Sabres have the third-best team save percentage in the NHL this season (.900), led by the goalie tandem of Luukkonen and Alex Lyon. Luukkonen is 18-4-2 with a .917 save percentage and one shutout in his past 25 games since the Sabres’ drastic turnaround began Dec. 9. Per NHL EDGE stats, Luukkonen is among the qualifying leaders (minimum 25 games played) in high-danger save percentage (.848; tied for fifth) and percentage of starts with greater than a .900 save percentage (61.8; ninth). It’s also worth noting Lyon is dealing with an injury and is uncertain for the start of the playoffs. -- Jensen
Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
The Bruins goalie set a career high in wins (31; tied for fourth in NHL) in 55 games this season and was tied for the League lead in save percentage since Jan. 1 (.911; minimum 25 games). Swayman also ranks sixth in 5-on-5 save percentage (.924). Per NHL EDGE stats, Swayman led the NHL in quality starts (38; greater than .900 save percentage), ranks second in midrange save percentage (.928) and is also in the top five of both high-danger and midrange saves. -- Chris Meaney
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
Darren Raddysh, D, TBL
The 30-year-old, who’s in a contract year (potential unrestricted free agent), set a Lightning record for most goals by a defenseman in a single season (22 in 72 games). Raddysh leads his position in power-play goals (10) this season and ranks seventh among defensemen in points (70). With Victor Hedman limited to 33 games this season and on personal leave, Raddysh is tasked with leading Tampa Bay to its first playoff series win since 2022. Per NHL EDGE stats, Raddysh leads the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (97), long-range SOG (130) and long-range goals (nine) this season. He’s also among the defenseman leaders in hardest shot, average shot speed, midrange goals and offensive zone time percentage. -- Perlowitz
Lane Hutson, D, MTL
The Canadiens defenseman set NHL career highs in points (78; tied for third among defensemen), goals (12), assists (66; third), SOG (124) and time on ice per game (23.46) in 82 games this season. Hutson ranks among the leaders at his position in even-strength points (58; second) and multipoint games (20; tied for fourth) this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hutson finished sixth in the entire NHL in total skating distance (295.21 miles) and was fourth among defensemen in power-play skating distance (40.62). Hutson also ranks in the 92nd percentile or higher at his position in max skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts, offensive zone time percentage, high-danger goals and midrange goals. -- Meaney
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Erik Karlsson, D, PIT
The Penguins veteran is leading NHL defensemen in points since the Olympics (31 in 24 games), during which Karlsson competed for Sweden. The 35-year-old, who’s a three-time Norris Trophy winner, will be back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 and is part of an experienced core with forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang. Per NHL EDGE stats, Karlsson is among the defenseman leaders in max skating speed, high-danger SOG, midrange goals, midrange SOG, long-range goals, long-range SOG and offensive zone time percentage this season. Karlsson has three points (one goal, two assists) and eight SOG in three games against the Philadelphia Flyers this season. -- Jensen
Dan Vladar, G, PHI
The Flyers goalie, who signed with them in the offseason, leads the entire NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage (.927) this season. Vladar’s play was crucial for the Flyers during their late-season playoff push, going 9-3-1 with a .913 save percentage in 13 games since March 12. Per NHL EDGE stats, Vladar ranks highly in long-range save percentage and percentage of starts with greater than a .900 save percentage. Vladar was 1-1-0 with an .840 save percentage against the Penguins, who are one of the NHL’s highest-scoring offenses (3.54 goals per game; third). -- Jensen
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings
Brock Nelson, F, COL
Nelson, who’s third on the Avalanche in goals (33) behind Nathan MacKinnon (leads NHL with 53) and Martin Necas (38), has had four different seasons with at least 33 goals in his career. Nelson was held without a goal during the 2025 playoffs for Colorado but has bounced back with a career-high nine game-winning goals this season (tied for third in NHL) and will be relied upon for secondary scoring if the Avalanche make a deep postseason run. Per NHL EDGE stats, Nelson ranks highly among forwards in high-danger and midrange goals, high-danger and midrange SOG, 20-plus mph speed bursts and total skating distance. -- Jensen
Artemi Panarin, F, LAK
Acquired by the Kings from the New York Rangers on Feb. 4, Panarin was tied with linemate Adrian Kempe for their most points (26 in 24 games) from Panarin’s debut to the end of the regular season. Panarin, who has 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists) in 73 career playoff games, has played mostly with Kempe and center Anze Kopitar, who is playing his final NHL season; that trio has outscored opponents 18-9 when on the ice together at 5-on-5 since March 1. Per NHL EDGE stats, Panarin leads all forwards in long-range SOG (51) and ranks highly at the position in midrange SOG, midrange goals, long-range goals, average shot speed and offensive zone time percentage. -- Perlowitz
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
In his fourth NHL season, Johnston set career highs in points (86), goals (45; tied for fourth), assists (41), power-play goals (27; leads League), power-play points (42; tied for third) and average ice time (20:07 per game) for the Stars in 82 games this season. Johnston has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 37 games over the past two postseasons combined and five points (two goals, three assists) in four games against the Wild this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Johnston led the entire NHL in high-danger goals (30) and finished sixth in high-danger SOG (111). The 22-year-old also ranks highly among forwards in power-play skating distance (42.15; eighth) and was in the 95th percentile or higher at his position in total skating distance and midrange goals. -- Meaney
Matt Boldy, F, MIN
One of three Wild players to win a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics (others: Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes), Boldy’s game-opening goal helped his country win its first Olympic gold in men’s ice hockey since 1980. Boldy set NHL career highs in goals (42), points (85), power-play goals (11) and power-play points (30) this season and had seven points (five goals, two assists) in six games during the 2025 playoffs. The 25-year-old was also the only NHL player this season with at least 40 goals, 60 hits and 50 blocks (58). Per NHL EDGE stats, Boldy was tied for 10th in the entire NHL in high-danger goals (22) and is among the forward leaders in hardest shot, average shot speed, total skating distance, midrange goals and long-range SOG. -- Perlowitz
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth
Mitch Marner, F, VGK
The Vegas Golden Knights wing, who is in his season with the team after playing the first nine years of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has the most points (80) by any player who changed teams this offseason and most by a player in his first season in franchise history. Marner, who leads the team in primary assists (38; 10th in NHL) and is second behind Jack Eichel (27) in multipoint games (25), is one of an NHL-high six Golden Knights skaters with at least 55 points this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Marner ranks among the forward leaders in total skating distance, long-range SOG, long-range goals and offensive zone start percentage. -- Perlowitz
Logan Cooley, F, UTA
Despite being limited because of injury this season, Cooley scored 24 goals this season (one of six players on team with at least 23) and six power-play goals (third on team). Per NHL EDGE stats, Cooley ranks fourth in the entire League in max skating speed (24.38 mph) and, despite missing significant time, is still among the top forwards in terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts and high-danger goals. -- Jensen
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks
Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
The Edmonton Oilers defenseman set NHL career highs in points (95; leads position), goals (21; fifth among D-men), assists (71; first) and average ice time (24:41 per game) this season. Bouchard also ranks among the defenseman leaders in even-strength points (57; third), power-play goals (seven; tied for third), power-play points (33; second) and SOG (219; third). Per NHL EDGE stats, Bouchard ranks second in the entire NHL in 90+ mph shot attempts (51) and is fourth in long-range SOG (106). He also ranks highly among defensemen in midrange SOG (87; second), offensive zone time percentage (47.5; tied for third), power-play skating distance (42.23; third) and is in the 90th percentile or higher in hardest shot, average shot speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts, high-danger goals and long-range goals. -- Meaney
Leo Carlsson, F, ANA
The Anaheim Ducks center has NHL career highs in goals (29; second on team), points (66; second), assists (37; third), power-play points (17; tied for second), even-strength goals (23; second) and SOG (180; third) through 69 games this season. Carlsson leads the Ducks in points per game (0.97) this season and leads them in points (22 in 24 games), even-strength points (17) and SOG (73) since the 2026 Winter Olympics (Feb. 25). Per NHL EDGE stats, Carlsson ranks in the 92nd percentile or higher in high-danger goals, midrange goals, midrange SOG, 20-plus mph speed bursts and total skating distance. -- Meaney
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